20 of May Cover Girl Kate Hudson's Favorite Things

Greg Kadel
Jennifer Ferrise
Apr 23, 2016 @ 2:00 pm

Shortly after Kate Hudson posed for our May cover story in spring couture by Ulyana Sargeenko (above), Valentino, and Dior, the actress paused to play a little game of favorites with us. And her answers definitely didn’t disappoint.

From her denim obsessions (Mother and Adriano Goldschmied) to her hair-care heroes (Oribe Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner), the star spilled all of her best fashion and beauty secrets. She even clued us in on some of her home essentials too, like her happy place, go-to housewarming gift, and the artist that she adores.

And as for what's on her nightstand? “The book, Thinking, Fast and Slow, by Daniel Kahneman,” she told us. “And a lot of rose quartz crystals and tourmaline, a sleep mask that I rarely use, and a pen and paper because I do a lot of writing when I wake up.” 

Scroll down to find out more of Hudson's must-haves, and to read our cover story on the actress, pick up the May issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download.

RELATED: Kate Hudson Talks Single Life and Girl Squads in the New InStyle

1 of 20 Courtesy

Shoe Essential

Seventies-style Brian Atwood platforms

Shop it: $1,181; farfetch.com.
 

Advertisement
2 of 20 Facebook/Amy Judd

Artist I Adore

London painter Amy Judd

3 of 20 Getty Images

Juice Fix

Anything green, without apples.

Advertisement
4 of 20 Courtesy

My Lip Pick

Tom Ford Lip Color in Flame

Shop it: $52; tomford.com.

Advertisement
5 of 20 Courtesy

Go-To Workout Look

Since I have my own line [Fabletics], I am constantly changing up what I wear when I work out. It makes it more fun! My go-to pieces are the seamless sports bras with shorts.

Shop it: Fabletics bra, $25; fabletics.com.

Advertisement
6 of 20 Getty Images

Get-Glowing Trick

Drinking lots and lots of water.

Advertisement
7 of 20 Getty Images

Happy Place

Sitting at my piano.

Advertisement
8 of 20 Courtesy

Hair-Color Heroes

Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner

Shop it: Shampoo, $44; net-a-porter.com. Conditioner, $46; net-a-porter.com.

Advertisement
9 of 20 Neu Stock Images

Fave Yoga Move

Child's pose

Advertisement
10 of 20 Getty Images

Jeanius Denim Brand

Mother Denim (worn above) and Adriano Goldschmied

Advertisement
11 of 20 Courtesy

Skin-Care Secret

Products by Tata Harper and May Lindstrom

Shop it: Tata Harper Repairative Moisturizer, $105; tataharperskincare.com.   

Advertisement
12 of 20 Getty Images

Designer That Inspires Me

Alessandro Michele for Gucci

Advertisement
13 of 20 Courtesy

Jewelry Splurge

I'm a big fan of splurging on pieces that are classic and can be layered. My favorites are by Jennifer Meyer (above) and Anita Ko.

Shop it: Jennifer Meyer "Love" Pendant Necklace, $3,600; barneys.com.

Advertisement
14 of 20 Courtesy

Sunglasses I Practically Collect

Gold Round Frames by Chloé and Ray-Ban Wayfarers

Shop it: Chloé sunglasses, $346; bloomingdales.com.
 

Advertisement
15 of 20 Courtesy

Chic Housewarming Gift

A Cire Trudon candle or a beautiful bottle of sake.

Shop it: Cire Trudon mini candle, $55; saksfifthavenue.com.

Advertisement
16 of 20 Courtesy

Best Makeup Remover

Eve Lom Cleanser

Shop it: $50; sephora.com.

Advertisement
17 of 20 Time Inc. Digital Studios

Beauty Item I Buy In Bulk

Duckbill clips

Shop it: RickyCare Rainbow Aluminum Duckbill Clips, $7; rickysnyc.com.

Advertisement
18 of 20 Courtesy

Travel Essential

Fuzzy socks

Shop it: Aritzia socks, $15; aritzia.com.

Advertisement
19 of 20 Courtesy

Swimsuit Obsession

Fabletics white one-piece

Shop it: $90; fabletics.com.

Advertisement
20 of 20 Courtesy

On My Nightstand

Thinking, Fast and Slow, by Daniel Kahneman, a lot of rose quartz crystals and tourmaline, a sleep mask that I rarely use, and a pen and paper because I do a lot of writing when I wake up.

Shop it: Thinking, Fast and Slow, by Daniel Kahneman, $20; amazon.com.  

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!