20 of May Cover Girl Kate Hudson's Favorite Things

Shortly after Kate Hudson posed for our May cover story in spring couture by Ulyana Sargeenko (above), Valentino, and Dior, the actress paused to play a little game of favorites with us. And her answers definitely didn’t disappoint.

From her denim obsessions (Mother and Adriano Goldschmied) to her hair-care heroes (Oribe Blonde Shampoo and Conditioner), the star spilled all of her best fashion and beauty secrets. She even clued us in on some of her home essentials too, like her happy place, go-to housewarming gift, and the artist that she adores.

And as for what's on her nightstand? “The book, Thinking, Fast and Slow, by Daniel Kahneman,” she told us. “And a lot of rose quartz crystals and tourmaline, a sleep mask that I rarely use, and a pen and paper because I do a lot of writing when I wake up.”

Scroll down to find out more of Hudson's must-haves, and to read our cover story on the actress, pick up the May issue of InStyle, now available on newsstands and for digital download.

