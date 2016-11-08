Kate Bosworth Shares a Favorite Tip for Styling Denim

A pair of perfectly laid-back jeans can be the make-it or break-it factor in any outfit. Denim is the ultimate marker of a cool-girl look, and, styled properly, can connote the most effortless (and enviable) aesthetic you’ve ever seen. One gal who always seems to be on top of her game? The ultra fashionable Kate Bosworth. Let’s face it: this chick could dress in a burlap sack and still look super chic, but when it comes to that easy, cool vibe, she knocks it out of the park every time.

We caught up with the stylish actress, and InStyle’s November fashion subject, last Thursday in Los Angeles, Calif., where she helped Lucky Brand celebrate the launch of its SS17 line, aptly titled The Great Escape collection. Lucky Brand Chief Creative Officer Kin Ying Lee told us that this line is special because of the Southern California influences that play into it. “It was very much about this Ojai experience,” she said. “It’s very green, it’s very lush, it’s very much about this whole idea of woodiness.”

BFA for Lucky Brand

Bosworth, who sported a Lucky Brand denim jacket with the words Heart Breaker embroidered onto the back over a black Lucky Brand dress, talked with InStyle all about her deep connection to denim. “I love denim. I was born in California and grew up riding horses, and still do, and I feel like that idea of the Western California, real salt of the earth vibe is very much a part of who I am. I would clean tack and muck stalls and wash horses, and it was always in your denim,” Bosworth shared of wearing the brand. “It’s a little bit beyond fashion for me—it’s very much a lifestyle.”

So, someone who's got such deep denim roots (and always looks flawless in it) would obviously have some great styling tips, right? Bosworth definitely did. “I love wearing a big boyfriend denim shirt over a dress, or buttoning it up really neatly and tucking it into jeans, so it’s a different variation of washes mixed in with each other. It’s a very simple way to pull off a look.” And there you have it! A master styling tip from one of the most stylish ladies around—we’ll take it! All this denim talk may have you wondering if a denim collab of her own on the horizon for Bosworth, and we're happy to report that it's a definite possibility. When we asked Bosworth if she’d ever take on designing some denim herself, she teased us with an enthusiastic, “Very much so!” Guess we’ll just have to wait and see on that one!

In the meantime, you can get your hands on Lucky Brand’s selection of SS17 offerings now, at luckybrand.com.