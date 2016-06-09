Kate Bosworth Rings in Summer with a Hippie-Chic Daytime Ensemble

Sometimes a girl just wants to be comfortable, right?

That seems to have been the case for Kate Bosworth last Friday in New York, where the stunning blonde actress ditched her ultra-glam red carpet M.O.—who can forget her exquisite pink Dolce & Gabbana dress at this year’s Golden Globes?—for a breezy two-piece street style look. The 33-year-old star took a note from Penny Lane’s Almost Famous handbook and channeled the ‘70s in a pair of wide-legged jeans that, with just a few fewer inches of fabric, could double as culottes.

She styled the bottoms with strappy black patent leather flats and threw on a black hardware-adorned crossbody along with subtle jewels. Our favorite piece, however, is definitely her knit tank, which hit just below the waist and not only kept her cool but could also be worn to, say, a summertime music festival or a casual weekend brunch. For Bosworth, a laid-back outfit calls for a dial-up in her beauty game, perhaps the reason for her bright and bold red lip.

PHOTOS: The Hottest Looks from the 2016 CMT Music Awards Red Carpet

Talk about keeping it simple.