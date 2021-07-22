Kate Beckinsale Says She's Never Been on a Date
"I just can't think of anything I'd hate more."
Contrary to all the photographic evidence of courtside basketball games and restaurant facades, Kate Beckinsale claims that she's never been on a date. So, it may be safe to assume that those meet-ups with Pete Davidson were simply casual friend hangs or two sports enthusiasts getting meeting up — not dates. In an interview with Extra, Beckinsale said that she hated the idea of dating and getting to know someone she's never met before and watching as they eat a meal.
"Do you know I've really never been on a date? ... I don't think I've ever been on of those, like, 'Oh, a friend has set me up and I'm meeting a total stranger.' I've never done that. I just can't think of anything I'd hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don't know, that chances are I won't like, and then have to sit and watch them eat food."
According to Marie Claire, Beckinsale was married to Underworld director Len Wiseman from 2004 and 2019. She shares Lily Mo, her 22-year-old daughter, with ex Michael Sheen. More recently, however, she's had high-profile relationships with Jack Whitehall (non-date at a karaoke bar), Pete Davidson, and Goody Grace (who also appeared beside Beckinsale at a basketball game that was 100% also not a date). It's safe to say that they weren't "dating" by Beckinsale standards and unless she's hiding something, she's not married or pregnant. Yet.