Karolina Kurkova Is 32! See the Supermodel Mom's Sweetest Family Moments

Happy birthday to Karolina Kurkova! Today, the actress and former Victoria's Secret Angel turns 32. Since moving to New York City from her native Czechoslovakia at age 17, the model has appeared on countless runways and prestigious magazine covers. After spending more than half her life in the modeling business, Kurkova's still strutting her stuff in front of the camera. In recent years, however, she's added a new title to her long list of responsibilities: working mom to two adorable boys.

The little ones, Tobin, 6, and Noah, 3 months, with her husband, actor Archie Drury, definitely keep the Czech model busy, but if Instagram is any evidence, she seems perfectly content. From the images she posts of her tiny tots, Kurkova is clearly crazy about her kids and leaves no sweet snapshot unposted. To see for yourself, below are the birthday girl's sweetest family moments with her hubby and kids. Happy birthday, Karolina!

