Karolina Kurkova Is 32! See the Supermodel Mom's Sweetest Family Moments

Happy birthday to Karolina Kurkova! Today, the actress and former Victoria's Secret Angel turns 32. Since moving to New York City from her native Czechoslovakia at age 17, the model has appeared on countless runways and prestigious magazine covers. After spending more than half her life in the modeling business, Kurkova's still strutting her stuff in front of the camera. In recent years, however, she's added a new title to her long list of responsibilities: working mom to two adorable boys.

The little ones, Tobin, 6, and Noah, 3 months, with her husband, actor Archie Drury, definitely keep the Czech model busy, but if Instagram is any evidence, she seems perfectly content. From the images she posts of her tiny tots, Kurkova is clearly crazy about her kids and leaves no sweet snapshot unposted. To see for yourself, below are the birthday girl's sweetest family moments with her hubby and kids. Happy birthday, Karolina!

RELATED: Karolina Kurkova's "Little Assistant" Is Back to Give His Working Mom a Hand

1 of 11 Karolina Kurkova/Instagram

Father-Son Time

Slurping from an extra big cup while letting out a laugh, this father-son duo got a little goofy for the camera.

2 of 11 Karolina Kurkova/Instagram

Family Selfie

No selfie stick needed! The adorable family came in close for a quick pic together.

3 of 11 Karolina Kurkova/Instagram

Boys Bonding

Here, Kurkova's son Tobin is pictured having some football-filled fun with dad.

4 of 11 Karolina Kurkova/Instagram

Surf's Up

A very pregnant Kurkova posed with her guys for a fun day-at-the-beach portrait.

5 of 11 Karolina Kurkova/Instagram

Baby Fingers 

Little Noah held onto mom's finger for this cute mommy-son Insta'.

6 of 11 Karolina Kurkova/Instagram

Blue Booties

The model wasn't kidding when she captioned this ah-dorable photo of her newborn "cuteness." 

7 of 11 Karolina Kurkova/Instagram

Mommy-Son Smooches 

Kurkova kissed her little guy in this oh-so-sweet Insta' moment.  

8 of 11 Karolina Kurkova/Instagram

Silly Selfies 

Who said you could only share one selfie? The more the better when it comes to this dynamic duo.

9 of 11 Karolina Kurkova/Instagram

Puppy Love

The supermodel and her son had some serious fun while hanging out with these fluffy pooches. Kurkova captioned her Instagram photo: "Thank you #warriorcanineconnection organization for sharing your vision and passion for reconnecting veterans into society with the amazing help of these special service dogs."

10 of 11 Karolina Kurkova/Instagram

Outdoorsy Family Outing

The cute couple had fun taking their son Tobin out for some serious outdoor activities. 

11 of 11 Karolina Kurkova/Instagram

More Mommy Kisses for the Birthday Girl

Holding her little man close, Kurkova stole a smooch from Tobin in this sweet photo. 

