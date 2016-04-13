Karlie Kloss Hits the White House Science Fair with Bill Nye the Science Guy

Karlie Kloss just knocked one major thing off her bucket list : hanging out with Bill Nye the Science Guy—at the White House, no less.

The supermodel, who was on hand Wednesday for the White House Science Fair, was all smiles in a video she posted on Instagram, which showed her standing next to Nye in front of the presidential seal inside of President Barack Obama's home. "L I F E G O A L S. @billnye #WHScienceFair," she captioned the video. In it, Kloss rocks a printed button-down top and says, "There it is! There's the seal. This is amazing. Bill Nye in the White House. That's how we roll."

L I F E G O A L S. @billnye #WHScienceFair A video posted by @karliekloss on Apr 13, 2016 at 11:34am PDT

Kloss not only posted a clip with Nye, but one with a student who participated in the famed science fair as well, sharing the video on Facebook. "We are live at the White House and I just met Taley," she said, as she stood in front of Taley's intricate science project display board. "She's been telling me all about her incredible project."

RELATED: Karlie Kloss and Nordstrom Gift Lucky College Students Free Shoes (and Sound Words of Advice)

Kloss added, "That was SO fun. So many incredible projects, I'm amazed," before interviewing more student participants via a White House live feed. In addition to her White House Science Fair duties, the model recently announced that she will be launching her own Kode with Klossy coding camps for young women aged 13 to 18 in Los Angeles, New York, and St. Louis, according to Fast Company. By the end of the camp, students will reportedly have learned the fundamentals of coding and have built their own web app.

Kloss, who is all about encouraging young women to pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math), kicked off the initiative with her Kode with Karlie scholarship program last summer.