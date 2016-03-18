Karlie Kloss Demos How to Take Your Overalls Game to the Next Sneaker-Fueled Level

Whatever she wears, Karlie Kloss undeniably has style. This week in New Jersey, the model and her endlessly long legs strutted into Newark Liberty International Airport in a youthful outfit that would have been well suited for BFF Taylor Swift’s 1989 World Tour stage. The takeaway from her ensemble? Overalls are cool.

Kloss wore her wide-legged pair (the oversized pockets and button detailing at the bust are of note) over a gray knit, and topped off the look with a patch-adorned blue bomber jacket. Her white Adidas sneakers, dark sunglasses, and black backpack with gold hardware were perfect for traveling—as was the sleek roller bag she wheeled through the terminal.

PHOTOS: Celebrity-Inspired Outfits to Wear on a Plane

Don’t think Kloss only knows how to sport items of clothing that our teenage selves would have loved. On Friday in New York the busy bee once again turned to sneakers for a fashionable getup—but this time she truly upped the ante.

LISVETT SERRANT/startraksphoto.com

The model threw on a similar gray basic and paired it with a ‘70s working girl getup of navy wide-legged, high-waisted trousers and a tan trench. That’s how you switch it up like a real catwalk pro.