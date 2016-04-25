Karlie Kloss Turns One Hot Spring Look Into Two—& Nails It Both Times

Now that temps have started warming up in New York City, Karlie Kloss is making the most of the spring weather, showing off her street style in laid-back, fashionable looks. This go-round, the 23-year-old model stepped out in the Big Apple Monday rocking an off-white blazer, white, cropped kick flare pants, a fitted black top and white sneakers (below).
Kloss was all smiles as she enjoyed the weather, sporting reflective glasses and clutching her small black bag. She went on to turn her chic black and white off-duty attire into two looks that day when she took off her blazer and switched to a larger purse that she clutched as she crossed a Manhattan street (photo at top).
While both looks—and bags—were stellar, neither one of the accessories could compare to the adorable one she toted Sunday. As Kloss was spotted in light-wash mom jeans when she took a walk in N.Y.C., she was also toting her pup Joe, who enjoyed the sunny day in the city as well, wagging his tongue with his mom behind him.
Whether she's in workout gear, mom jeans, or killer heels, though, Kloss knows how to nail an effortless street-style look, and she does it with a confident swagger and a smile (which will always take an outfit to the next level). Take notes, friends.