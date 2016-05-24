Karlie Kloss Is Swarovski's New Brand Ambassador

Model Karlie Kloss has been named the brand-new face of jewelry powerhouse Swarovski. Kloss will be featured wearing the brand's luxe products across both digital and traditional campaign platforms for the next two years.

Swarovski's chief executive officer for consumer goods Robert Buchbauer told WWD, "[Karlie] represents a certain openness and a certain mind-set—a new philosophy if you will. She is very fashionable and very beautiful, which is key when you talk about the next generation of consumer—specifically, powerful women who should become our long-term customer."

Kloss, who is following in the footsteps of fellow former Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr as an ambassador for the brand, will begin appearing in print ads beginning in the fall.

"It's an honor to join the Swarovski family and to be part of the brand's long history of bringing elegance to women through brilliant, unique designs," Kloss said in a statement.

Watch the announcement video above and scroll down for a preview of her campaign images.

Courtesy

Courtesy