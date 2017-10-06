Karlie Kloss Will Make You Want to Exclusively Wear Denim Jackets This Fall

Nothing says fall than a night of denim and good music, right?

Levi's put those together Thursday night in L.A. to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the brand’s Type III Trucker jacket with Karlie Kloss and guests like fellow model Romee Strijd, who designed custom trucker jackets just for the occasion.

“I wanted to make something that was kind of the classic trucker silhouette, a little bit oversized, and cropped to give it just a little bit of a refresh on the silhouette,” Kloss told InStyle about her staple denim design, which she wore during the event over a black body-hugging L'Agence dress and black Dr. Martens ankle boots. “I love an oversized jean jacket. I love the classic trucker. It’s such a staple in my closet, for sure,” she continued.

Her design was put on display on a huge wooden wall along with 49 others created by celebrities and fashion insiders. Also in the mix: InStyle Editor-in-Chief Laura Brown’s design, a khaki-colored jacket complete with beige panels.

Later, the Kode with Klossy founder went on to dish on why she wanted to be a part of the event. “My mom had this '70s-like OG Levi’s trucker jacket that my sisters and I would wear. So, it was really cool to be a part of this, and 50 years of those jackets," Kloss said. "There’s real legacy in it, and I wanted to give it a little bit of a modern edge. I’m going to wear [my jacket] all the time.”

While Kloss opted not to cover her jacket with designs and fabric, Strijd went a different route, covering hers with colorful sequined zig-zags and sheer white fabric. “I co-designed this one with Levi’s Made & Crafted,” she told us. “It’s going to come out this spring. So yeah, I’m very excited about it. I think it’s super cute for Coachella.”

As for inspiration for the look, Strijd added that it was her affinity of shades of blues, turquoise and “funny prints.” She continued, “I love wearing denim jackets always, in spring, and winter, and night. You can always wear a denim jacket. So it’s the one piece you really need in your closet … [the trucker jacket] is such an iconic piece.”

As guests walked around the denim jacket wall, Snoop Dogg got the party started, hitting the stage in a Levi’s denim jacket over a graphic tee and served as the DJ for the evening. “I could’ve been anywhere tonight but I chose to be at the Levi’s Haus,” the rapper said into the mic, as he went on to spin hits like Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” and rapped along to his and Pharrell’s “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

While Kloss and more threw up their hands and rocked out in the crowd, Solange soon took the stage in a sheer top, leather pants, and slouched leather boots. The songstress rocked her new platinum blonde locks in cornrows and had clear plastic wrap covering the new tattoo on her left arm. The stage was engulfed in red light as she crooned and danced her way through several songs from A Seat at the Table including, “Don’t Touch My Hair,” and “F.U.B.U.”

After Solange took a bow, Chance the Rapper soon followed, hitting the stage and performing a few of his hits, including “Blessings,” in his signature “3” baseball cap paired with a light denim Levi’s jacket with shearling trim.