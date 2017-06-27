27 Times We Wanted to Copy Karlie Kloss's Chic Street Style

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto; RAYMOND HALL/GC IMAGES; AKM-GSI
Olivia Bahou
Jun 27, 2017 @ 11:15 am

If you’re ever in need of inspiration to turn your outfit of the day into a chic athleisure look, look no further than supermodel and Kode with Klossy founder Karlie Kloss, who has the whole off-duty style thing down to a science.

Whether she’s dressing down a blazer or dressing up a pair of leggings, this leggy model delivers street style inspiration left and right. The face of Adidas knows just how to make her extremely tall frame work in her favor.

Keep scrolling for 27 times we wanted to copy Kloss’s street style look.

1 of 27 Jun Sato/Getty

June 27, 2017

The model traveled to Japan where she took the Tokyo subway in style. Kloss paired a basic white shirt with comfortable looking floral drawstring pants and bright yellow flats.

2 of 27 Backgrid

May 9, 2017

InStyle's June cover girl stepped out in N.Y.C. on Tuesday in a Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie-inspired message tee ($710; saksfifthavenue.com), a navy bomber, cropped jeans, zip-front ankle boots (shop a similar look here), and Jason Wu 18k gold sunglasses ($525; jasonwueyewear.com).

3 of 27 James Devaney/GC Images

April 21, 2017

Kloss put on a leggy display outside of the Today show in N.Y.C. in a multicolor dress, black bomber jacket, and lace-up red stilettos (shop a similar style here).

4 of 27 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

April 12, 2017

The model looked casual in an olive green Adidas bomber jacket, white T-shirt, black cropped leggings, and black athletic sneakers while out in Manhattan. She polished off the athleisure look with oversize shades and a mint green purse (shop a similar style here).

5 of 27 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

March 6, 2017

Kloss mixed up business casual with athleisure, pairing her red track pants with white Adidas sneakers, a white tee, and a black blazer while out in N.Y.C.

6 of 27 Marc Piasecki/GC Images

March 1, 2017

The model touched down in Paris in a long tan coat, black turtleneck, skinny black pants, and white sneakers.

7 of 27 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

January 19, 2017

Kloss stepped out in New York City in this preppy chic look, pairing an olive green blazer over a simple white tee, with a leather skirt (get a similar, vegan version from Free People), semi-sheer black tights, and black, pointed toe heels. 

8 of 27 AKM-GSI

January 13, 2017

The top model showed off her sporty side while running errands in New York City, where she paired a gray zip-up hoodie with a black bomber jacket and matching leggings. She topped off her outfit with sneakers and a pair of sunglasses.

9 of 27 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Jan. 10, 2017

Kloss wore a long black coat over a blue, black, and white striped dress (get a similar dress from Revolve), paired with black flats and a black Chanel bag while out and about in New York City. 

10 of 27 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Jan. 9, 2017

The model bundled up for a cold N.Y.C. stroll, wearing a long black coat (get a similar one from Nordstrom) over a preppy button down and plaid skirt ensemble, worn with over-the-knee boots. Kloss finished off the look with an olive green bag and gold hoop earrings.  

11 of 27 Raymond Hall/GC Images

Jan. 6, 2017

Kloss kept warm in a shearling-lined leather jacket (get a faux version from Nordstrom), gray turtleneck sweater, and ripped black jeans, worn with a pair of black boots. 

12 of 27 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

Dec. 19, 2016

While walking through the West Village neighborhood of N.Y.C., Kloss wore an oversize red bomber jacket (get a similar jacket from ASOS) over a cropped blue sweater and light wash jeans. She accessorized with a structured black bag and black booties. 

13 of 27 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Dec. 15, 2016

The model took a stroll through Tribeca, N.Y.C., in a red plaid oversize bomber, ripped jeans, and suede over-the-knee boots. She accessorized with a set of classic Sunday Somewhere sunglasses and a gorgeous black leather backpack (get a similar style from ASOS).

14 of 27 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Dec. 16, 2016

Kloss kept it casual in a tan trench coat worn over a black zip-up and white button-down shirt, paired with ripped black jeans and chunky lace-up boots.

15 of 27 Neil Mockford/GC Images

Dec. 5, 2016

While out and about in London, the model looked sophisticated and totally glam in a white turtleneck and skirt set, with a long black coat draped over her shoulders. 

16 of 27 Ignat/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Nov. 7, 2016

Kloss gave us all a lesson in how to shake up the traditional business casual look, pairing a black blazer with a plain white shirt, cropped jeans, and lace-up patent leather booties (get a similar pair from Nordstrom).

17 of 27 Alo Ceballos/GC Images

Nov. 4, 2016

The model showed off her enviable abs in a black high-neck crop top under a camel-hued trench (get a similar coat from Revolve), paired with frayed jeans, Anya Hindmarch color block booties and a clutch from the same brand. 

18 of 27 Alessio Botticelli/FilmMagic

Nov. 3, 2016

Kloss rocked a floral-print pantsuit while out and about in New York City.

19 of 27 Jun Sato/GC Images

Oct. 22, 2016

While on a visit to Tokyo, Japan, Kloss made her way to the famous Harajuku district in a cropped navy bomber jacket, navy pants, with a plaid shirt tied around her waist, paired with tan lace-up boots and her go-to Sunday Somewhere sunglasses.

20 of 27 Christian Vierig/Getty

Sept. 30, 2016

The model posed for the cameras outside of the Dior show at Paris Fashion Week, where she wore a blue patterned skirt, lacey top, and a black blazer for a chic and sophisticated look. Kloss wore her hair up in a sleek bun and accessorized with a gold choker and pearl earrings. 

21 of 27 Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Sept. 28, 2016

Kloss donned a military-inspired jumpsuit (get a similar style from Citizens of Humanity) with black booties and carried a black clutch while out and about in Paris. 

22 of 27 Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Sept. 14, 2016

Kloss arrived at the Boss Womenswear fashion show in N.Y.C. in a sleek white pantsuit worn over a black crop top. The model carried a black clutch and wore flat black slides. 

23 of 27 James Devaney/GC Images

Sept. 14, 2016

Kloss went full athleisure in N.Y.C., donning a pair of black and gray leggings from Adidas x Stella McCartney (get an all-black pair from the designer here), a black sports bra, and white zip-up. 

24 of 27 Michael Stewart/WireImage

Sept. 12, 2016

The model paired an embellished black skirt (get a similar skirt from Topshop) with a tweed crop top as she headed out to dinner in New York City. She finished off the look with strappy black heels and a white clutch. 

25 of 27 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto

Sept. 9, 2016

Kloss continued her summer style streak with this ensemble, a white and red "G" patterned skirt, white T-shirt, and a pair of Stan Smiths ($75; nordstrom.com), perfect for riding a bike. 

26 of 27 Michael Stewart/GC Images

Jul. 6, 2016

Kloss rocked a red and black striped shirt (get a similar top from J. Crew) with black pants, and black booties while out and about in New York City. 

27 of 27 Michael Stewart/GC Images

Jul. 6, 2016

The model stunned in a sleek black pantsuit, paired with a pretty white blouse, black strappy heels, and a black cross-body bag. 

