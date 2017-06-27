27 Times We Wanted to Copy Karlie Kloss's Chic Street Style

If you’re ever in need of inspiration to turn your outfit of the day into a chic athleisure look, look no further than supermodel and Kode with Klossy founder Karlie Kloss, who has the whole off-duty style thing down to a science.

Whether she’s dressing down a blazer or dressing up a pair of leggings, this leggy model delivers street style inspiration left and right. The face of Adidas knows just how to make her extremely tall frame work in her favor.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Watch Karlie Kloss Get Ready for The Fashion Awards in London

Keep scrolling for 27 times we wanted to copy Kloss’s street style look.