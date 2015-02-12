whitelogo
TV Shows
Lunchtime Links: See Sienna Miller as Sally Bowles in Cabaret
Feb 12, 2015 @ 12:44 pm
TV Shows
Dancing with the Stars’s Karina Smirnoff Talks Last Night's Rocky-Inspired Costume
Sep 30, 2014 @ 3:23 pm
TV Shows
Dancing with the Stars’s Karina Smirnoff Taps Into Her Inner Pin-Up Girl for Last Night's Performance
Sep 23, 2014 @ 4:28 pm
TV Shows
Dancing with the Stars
’s Karina Smirnoff Talks the Inspiration Behind Last Night's Premiere Costume
Sep 16, 2014 @ 12:44 pm
TV Shows
Who'll Be Joining Season 19 of Dancing with the Stars? Find Out Here
Sep 04, 2014 @ 2:30 pm
TV Shows
Get Ready! Julianne Hough Is Returning to Dancing with the Stars as a Permanent Judge
Aug 21, 2014 @ 1:02 pm
TV Shows
Dancing with the Stars' Karina Smirnoff on Last Night's Costume: "I Wanted to Make it Simple and Bright!"
Mar 25, 2014 @ 3:28 pm
TV Shows
Exclusive! Dancing with the Stars' Karina Smirnoff Talks Last Night’s Premiere Costume
Mar 18, 2014 @ 3:26 pm
TV Shows
Exclusive! Dancing with the Stars’ Karina Smirnoff Talks Last Night’s Finale Costume
Nov 27, 2013 @ 1:45 am
TV Shows
Exclusive! Dancing with the Stars' Karina Smirnoff Talks Last Night’s Michael Jackson-Inspired Costume
Nov 26, 2013 @ 4:46 am
TV Shows
Exclusive! Dancing with the Stars’ Karina Smirnoff Talks Last Night’s Flame and Tamed Costumes
Nov 19, 2013 @ 4:31 pm
TV Shows
Exclusive! Dancing with the Stars’ Karina Smirnoff Talks Last Night’s Supernatural-Inspired Costume
Nov 12, 2013 @ 5:09 pm
TV Shows
Exclusive! Dancing with the Stars’ Karina Smirnoff Talks Last Night’s Burlesque-Inspired Costume
Nov 05, 2013 @ 6:29 pm
TV Shows
Exclusive! Dancing with the Stars’ Karina Smirnoff Talks Last Night’s Fringe-tastic Costume
Oct 29, 2013 @ 4:20 pm
TV Shows
Exclusive! Dancing with the Stars’ Karina Smirnoff Talks Game of Thrones-Inspired Costumes
Oct 22, 2013 @ 3:10 pm
TV Shows
Exclusive! Dancing with the Stars’ Karina Smirnoff Talks Last Night’s Princess-Inspired Costume
Oct 15, 2013 @ 3:20 pm
TV Shows
Exclusive! Dancing with the Stars' Karina Smirnoff Talks Last Night's Red-Hot Flamenco Costume
Oct 08, 2013 @ 4:40 pm
TV Shows
Exclusive! Dancing with the Stars’ Karina Smirnoff Talks Last Night’s Retro-Inspired Costume
Oct 01, 2013 @ 4:06 pm
TV Shows
Exclusive! Dancing with the Stars’ Karina Smirnoff Talks Last Night’s Costume—An Homage to High School Musical
Sep 24, 2013 @ 3:55 pm
TV Shows
Exclusive! Dancing with the Stars' Karina Smirnoff on Her Premiere Costume: "Simplicity Speaks Volumes"
Sep 17, 2013 @ 11:33 am
TV Shows
Dancing With The Stars Costumes: Jacoby Jones and Karina Smirnoff's Finale Looks
May 21, 2013 @ 4:35 pm
TV Shows
Dancing With The Stars
Costumes: Karina Smirnoff's Flirty Semi-Finals Look
May 14, 2013 @ 5:30 pm
TV Shows
Dancing With The Stars
Costumes: Karina Smirnoff's Fire and Ice Inspiration
May 07, 2013 @ 5:15 pm
