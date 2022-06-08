Karen Fukuhara Has Always Had a Voice

"Moving on, I think it's important for people outside of our community to be aware of it so that maybe we can help each other out," she says. "I would like to hope that if we see anyone in that situation, we would have the courage to stand up for one another, whether that is an Asian person standing up for a Black man or a white woman standing up for an Asian woman. There is power in numbers. I think, hopefully, things are going to change for the better. It's a scary world out there right now in all aspects, not just this topic, so we all need to band together."