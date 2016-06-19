The Kardashians Threw an Amazing Mermaid Party for North and Penelope—See the Photos!

The Kardashians sure do know how to throw a birthday party—just think about Kris Jenner's ultra-chic Great Gatsby–themed 60th birthday extravaganza. And this weekend they were at it again, hosting an adorable mermaid-themed joint birthday party for North West and Penelope Disick.

The festivities were for North's 3rd birthday, which just passed on June 15, and Kourtney Kardashian's daughter's 4th, which is coming up in July. To celebrate the little ladies, the whole Kardashian clan gathered for an intricate party with an "Under the Sea" theme. North sported a metallic purple mermaid skirt and blue bathing suit top, while Penelope wore a green tail and silver top.

My little mermaid. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 18, 2016 at 7:15pm PDT

Aunt Khloé Kardashian was a good sport and came decked out in a long purple mermaid wig, per the request of the birthday princesses. She posted a pic of her vibrant hair to Instagram with the caption, "When your nieces request you wear lavender hair to their mermaid party. You wear lavender hair. Anything for my babies!"

When your nieces request you wear lavender hair to their mermaid party. You wear lavender hair. Anything for my babies! 💜 A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 18, 2016 at 3:45pm PDT

And of course, no good party is complete without a visit from the one and only Little Mermaid. Ariel stopped by the bash to wish North and Penelope happy birthday and pose for pictures with Kylie Jenner.

birthday girls 🎉 A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 18, 2016 at 4:27pm PDT

Between the spot-on costumes, elaborate cakes, and amazing decorations, we have to say that if the Kardashians ever want to go into the party-planning business, we'd definitely let them put together our next birthday soiree.