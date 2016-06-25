The Kardashians Really Wow at Kanye's "Famous" Video Premiere—See All the Hot Looks    

The only certainties in life are death, taxes, and the Kardashians making a killer entrance. Kanye West, rapper, fashion designer, and husband of Kim Kardashian West, hosted a premiere party for his "Famous" music video last night, and the whole Kardashian clan was there to support him.

Kim arrived at her husband's event in a beige mini dress that hugged her famous curves. She accessorized the simple, yet sexy dress with Yeezy Season 2 heels and a choker necklace. The 35-year-old reality star finished the look with low-key hair style with a smokey eye and nude lip.

Sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner and momma Kris Jenner also showed up for the premiere. Kourtney sported a bright orange dress that read "Pablo," and Kylie wore a sultry beige dress with over-the-knee green suede boots.

👑 A photo posted by King Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 24, 2016 at 1:36pm PDT

Even the Kardashians dressed to the nines couldn't hold the spotlight, though. Kanye's video undoubtedly stole the show, as it featured visuals of a dozen big-name celebrities, all strewn out in one big bed and all naked. The NSFW image (warning, ahead!) featured likelihoods of Kanye, Kim, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, Caitlyn Jenner and more. However, E! Online reports that it wasn't actually the celebrities posing, just very realistic representations.

"Famous" A photo posted by COMPLEX (@complex) on Jun 24, 2016 at 8:03pm PDT

Real or not, the Kardashians and all the other fans in attendance loved every minute of the show. Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé all posted clips from the premiere on their Snapchats, alternating between shots of them singing along and of the crowd going crazy.

kimkardashian / snapchat

People will surely be talking about Kanye's video for a while, and it makes you wonder what crazy antics the Kardashian/West family will get up to next.