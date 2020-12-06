The Kardashians Ignored California's COVID-19 Guidelines to Travel to Lake Tahoe
Los Angeles is currently on lockdown.
While the entire city of Los Angeles is on lockdown, the Kardashians are on vacation in Lake Tahoe. This week, E! News reported that the entire family rented an estate in the region for a three-day getaway, where they filmed scenes for the final season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
"The Kardashians spent three nights at Edgewood Tahoe filming for the show," a source told the outlet. "They had some of the kids with them and they all played outside and sat by the fire and roasted marshmallows. They also went ice skating on a private rink. They enjoyed a hot chocolate bar and had a big fireworks show over the lake at night."
Despite getting out of town before California's new stay-at-home order took effect, the famous family still flouted the rules in terms of non-essential travel and the gathering of multiple households — something they also did when celebrating Thanksgiving at Kris Jenner's house in Palm Springs. Ahead of the holiday, the CDC recommended that people from separate homes shouldn't spend the day together, as it increases the chances of spreading COVID-19. Furthermore, the state of California has urged its residents not to travel "long distances for vacations or pleasure" for months.
This isn't the first time the Kardashians broke government guidelines. Back in October, Kim rented a private island in Tahiti for her 40th birthday, flying not only her family, but also a big group of friends on private jets for a six-day vacation. A week later, Kendall found herself in hot water after hosting a huge Halloween party to celebrate her 25th birthday, in which guests were pictured not wearing masks.
Shortly after the public outcry, Kris came to her daughter's defense during an episode of Radio Andy, telling host Andy Cohen: "At Kendall's, everyone got tested before they walked in the door and they had to wait a half an hour until...the results were in. So we are really responsible, and we make sure that everyone in our family and our closest friends are tested religiously."