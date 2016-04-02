The Latest Kardashian and Jenner Family Outing Makes Us Want to Go Roller Skating

Whenever the Kardashians and Jenners get together, it's always a good time (remember last weekend's adults-only baby shower for pal Chrissy Teigen?). But this weekend, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians crew planned a fun outing for the kids, taking Kim's daughter North and Kourtney's daughter Penelope to a roller skating rink in Glendale, California. Mom Kris Jenner came along with boyfriend Corey Gamble in tow and we can't get over how cute it is that's they're both holding little Penelope's hands in Kourtney's Instagram photo.

But the skating wasn't just reserved for the kids, which Kim proved by taking Snapchat videos of herself making laps around the rink, blowing kisses to the camera in an army green jacket (and later holding hands with older sister Kourtney). After all, it's easy to dominate the skate floor when you've rented it out for a private party for no reason at all.

