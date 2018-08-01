Pregnant Khloé Kardashian and Her Sisters Stripped Down for Their Latest Calvin Klein Campaign

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

They're back! Ha, just kidding, the Kardashian-Jenner sisters never left the spotlight. (Kim already made headlines 4 times this week!)

The sisters are, however, making their return to the world of Calvin Klein, 7 months after the launch of their first Calvin Klein underwear ad campaign.

Shot months prior to its release, the Our Family campaign’s January installment featured all five sisters clad in the brand’s iconic name-touting white undergarments. Kylie Jenner, rumored to be pregnant at the time, draped a patterned blanket over her stomach.

The latest campaign photos, which dropped on Wednesday, Aug. 1, draws attention to a different expectant Kar-Jenner: Khloé. Taken in March, Khloe is around 8-months pregnant in the images, posing in both white Calvin Klein separates and a long-sleeve logo-bearing nightshirt.

Just days prior to the campaign launch, and about four months post-partum, Khloé discussed her body on Twitter, revealing that it’s “definitely not the same” as it was ahead of her pregnancy.

This is so true! Body after baby is definitely not the same. My body… Will it ever go back to normal LOL it’s a mindfuck https://t.co/wwYC8UFQSO — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

“I have a completely different stomach then [sic] I used to have,” she explained in a separate tweet.

Hell no!! Lol i’m still working on it. And it will come in time… I hope LOL but sitting down I have a completely different stomach then I used to have LOL I really can’t even talk about it https://t.co/dSMtr529zM — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 28, 2018

On Tuesday, Kardashian tweeted a powerful message to new moms: “Completely over mommy/body shamers! Women who choose 2take their time after baby, I’m so proud of you! Women who choose to work out after baby, I’m so proud of you! We all must do what’s best for US! Please b kind 2urself! A happy mommy makes for a happy baby! Love your process. We are so hard on ourselves Please be patient and gentle with your journey. Don’t compare yours to anyone else’s. You are right where you need to be! You are amazing!! You are worthy!!!”

Completely over mommy/body shamers! Women who choose 2take their time after baby, I’m so proud of you! Women who choose to work out after baby, I’m so proud of you! We all must do what’s best for US! Please b kind 2urself! A happy mommy makes for a happy baby! Love your process — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 1, 2018

We are so hard on ourselves 😩Please be patient and gentle with your journey. Don’t compare yours to anyone else’s. You are right where you need to be! You are amazing!! You are worthy!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 1, 2018

Scroll down below for more photos of pregnant Khloé and the rest of her stunning fam.