Kim and Khloé Kardashian Share New Photos of Baby North at the Kimye Wedding

Instagram/kimkardashian
Mari Kasanuki
Jun 12, 2014 @ 3:36 pm

If you think you've had enough of the Kardashian-West nuptials, then you probably haven't seen these photos! Kim Kardashian shared an intimate shot of herself, Kanye West, and daughter North—all in their wedding outfits (above). She kept things simple with her caption: "My everything."

Not to be left out, sister Khloé (who has been busy shooting Khloé and Kourtney Take the Hamptons in New York) also shared a new shot from the nuptials. Baby Nori sits on Aunt Khloé's lap during the gathering of Kardashians and Jenners:

Family ❤️

A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on

Following their May 24 wedding, Kardashian and West have been jet-setting around the world. The newlyweds went bike riding in Ireland and celebrated West's 37th birthday last Sunday in Punta Mita, Mexico.

Take a look at 52 more photos of the Kardashians, Wests, and Jenners living it up for the Kimye wedding celebration!

1 of 54 Instagram/kimkardashian

Three's a Family

Kim Kardashian shared a shot of herself with baby North and her new husband, Kanye West. "My everything," she captioned.
Advertisement
2 of 54 Instagram/khloekardashian

Gather Round

Khloé Kardashian captioned her photo of the Kardashian-Jenner-West crew with one word: "Family."

3 of 54 Instagram/kimkardashian

Mr. & Mrs. Kanye West

The happy couple walk down the isle.
Advertisement
4 of 54 Instagram/kimkardashian

The Kiss

Could it be their first smooch as a married couple?
Advertisement
5 of 54 Instagram/khloekardashian

Best Friends

Khloe Kardashian in the photo booth with her bestie Malika.
Advertisement
6 of 54 Instagram/johnlegend

Love Was In The Air

John Legend with his beautiful date Chrissy Teigen.
Advertisement
7 of 54 Instagram/krisjenner

The Man Behind the Dress

Proud mom Kris Jenner posts an Instagram of Riccardo Tisci, the creative director of Givenchy and his muse Kim, who wore a Givenchy wedding gown.
Advertisement
8 of 54 Instagram/lorraineschwartz

The Bride Wore Diamonds

Kim wore a Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring.
Advertisement
9 of 54 Instagram/kendalljenner

At the Palace

Kendall had some fun strolling around Palace of Versailles.
Advertisement
10 of 54 Instagram/privategg

Husband and Wife

The couple poses for a pic before saying "I Do."
Advertisement
11 of 54 Instagram/khloekardashian

Khloe in Florence

Khloe Kardashian shares this shot of herself looking down at the Tuscan city before her sister's wedding ceremony.
Advertisement
12 of 54 Instagram/khloekardashian

Pucker Up

Kendall poses for Khloe's Instagram.
Advertisement
13 of 54 Instagram/privategg

A Family Affair

The sisters, along with mom Kris, pose with the soon-to-be bride.
Advertisement
14 of 54 Instagram/khloekardashian

Glam Squad

Khloe sports bright lips and long lashes while she gets glam for the wedding weekend.
Advertisement
15 of 54

Photo of the Day

Kendall takes time to snap some selfless in the photo booth. "#twinning with Al," she captioned.
Advertisement
16 of 54 Instagram/kendalljenner

A Night to Remember

Kendall takes an evening twirl in her black gown.
Advertisement
17 of 54 Instagram/khloekardashian

Sisterly Photobomb

Kourtney photobombs Khloe during her selfie close-up.
Advertisement
18 of 54 Instagram/jonathancheban

Sugar Rush

Kris shares a photo of her dessert—a massive souffle.
Advertisement
19 of 54 Instagram/krisjenner

Mais Oui

Afterwards, she poses in front of the Eiffel Tower.
Advertisement
20 of 54 Instagram/privategg

Strike a Pose

The couple celebrates in a coordinating ensemble the night before the wedding.
Advertisement
21 of 54 Instagram/krisjenner

Traffic Jam

The guests arrive.
Advertisement
22 of 54 Instagram/kyliejenner

Dip Dye

Kylie shows off that vibrant blue 'do on her Instagram.
Advertisement
23 of 54 Instagram/kyliejenner

Fashion Moment

Kylie rocks a deep v in this 'gram with Khloe.
Advertisement
24 of 54 Instagram/kyliejenner

Making a Statement

Kylie classes things up in a cream-colored statement coat and bold lips.
Advertisement
25 of 54 Instagram/kyliejenner

Jewels Galore

Kylie shows off some bling while taking a car ride.
Advertisement
26 of 54 Instagram/kimkardashian

Girls' Night

"I'm so lucky! I have the best friends in the whole wide world!" Kim captioned this photo.
Advertisement
27 of 54 Instagram/kimkardashian

Strike a Pose

During her pre-wedding party, Kim and her girls posed in front of various Paris monuments, including this Louis XIV statue in the Place des Victoires.
Advertisement
28 of 54 Instagram/krisjenner

Picture Perfect

Khloe and Kendall stun in a photo with Valentino.
Advertisement
29 of 54 Instagram/kyliejenner

Skyline Heaven

A view from a rooftop in Florence.
Advertisement
30 of 54 Instagram/khloekardashian

Taking It All In

A view from afar, snapped by Khloe.
Advertisement
31 of 54 Instagram/kourtneykardash

A Stroll with Valentino

Kourtney walked arm-in-arm with Valentino Garavani at his estate outside of Paris.
Advertisement
32 of 54 Instagram/privategg

A Fashionable Affair

Kimye poses with Valentino and Giancarlo Giammetti.
Advertisement
33 of 54 Instagram/khloekardashian

Valentino

Khloe posed in a head-to-toe Valentino outfit at the lunch the designer hosted for Kim and Kanye.
Advertisement
34 of 54 Instagram/kendalljenner

Garden View

Kendall shares a shot of her at the Versailles gardens.
Advertisement
35 of 54 Instagram/kyliejenner

Looking Good

Kylie shares a snap from outside.
Advertisement
36 of 54 Instagram/letthelordbewithyou

Street Style

A dapper-looking Scott Disick hits the streets.
Advertisement
37 of 54 Instagram/letthelordbewithyou

Party Time

Kris takes a ride on a carousel while in Paris.
Advertisement
38 of 54 Instagram/kourtneykardash

Haute Cuisine

Kourtney chowed down on a French specialty-frog legs!
Advertisement
39 of 54 Instagram/kimkardashian

Photo Time

Kim captioned this shot of Khloe snapping a shot of Kendall and Kylie, "Supermodel sisters."
Advertisement
40 of 54 Instagram/letthelordbewithyou

Flying in Style

Disick opts for white as he heads across the pond.
Advertisement
41 of 54 Instagram/rachel_roy

Selfie Shot

Kim blows a kiss to Rachel Roy.
Advertisement
42 of 54 Instagram/krisjenner

When in France

Do as the French do! Kris Jenner tried escargots, an appetizer of cooked snails.
Advertisement
43 of 54 Instagram/khloekardashian

Pre-Party

Khloe and Kylie took a glamour shot before heading out for Kim's pre-wedding party.
Advertisement
44 of 54 Instagram/kyliejenner

Sisterly Love

"I love you sometimes," Kylie captioned this amour-filled shot of her and her sister.
Advertisement
45 of 54 Courtesy of Instagram

The Gang's All Here!

Khloe Kardashian posted a group selfie shot of herself and her sisters along with a few pals.
Advertisement
46 of 54 Courtesy of Instagram

Kris Jenner Enjoys the Sites

Before the wedding festivities get into full swing, Kris Jenner and a friend took a trip to the Eiffel Tower.
Advertisement
47 of 54 Courtesy of Instagram

Masked Ladies

Looks like the pre-wedding parties have begun! Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian pose in lacy masks while out in Paris.
Advertisement
48 of 54 Courtesy of Instagram

Kim's Grandmother Arrives in Paris

How did Kim Kardashian commemorate her grandmother's first time in Paris? With a selfie, of course!
Advertisement
49 of 54 Courtesy of Instagram

Pucker up!

No Parisian beauty look is complete without a bold red lip, and it looks like the Kardashian-Jenner clan is on board.
Advertisement
50 of 54 Courtesy of Instagram

Time for a Sweet Treat

"Some French ice cream is tres chic," captioned Kourtney Kardashian, who enjoyed the cold treat with her daughter, Penelope.
Advertisement
51 of 54 Courtesy of Instagram

You looking at me?

Kylie and Kendall perfect their air kiss pose in Paris.
Advertisement
52 of 54 Courtesy of Instagram

Paris at Night

"On a carousel, in the pouring rain, under the Eiffel Tower-I can check that off my bucket list," captioned Kendall.
Advertisement
53 of 54 Courtesy of Instagram

Time to shop!

Kendall and Kylie hit Saint Laurent for a shopping spree and show off their new looks.
Advertisement
54 of 54 Courtesy of Instagram

Kim Has Has Arrived in Paris

It's official: Kim has arrived in Paris. Let the wedding festivities begin!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!