Kim and Khloé Kardashian Share New Photos of Baby North at the Kimye Wedding

If you think you've had enough of the Kardashian-West nuptials, then you probably haven't seen these photos! Kim Kardashian shared an intimate shot of herself, Kanye West, and daughter North—all in their wedding outfits (above). She kept things simple with her caption: "My everything."

Not to be left out, sister Khloé (who has been busy shooting Khloé and Kourtney Take the Hamptons in New York) also shared a new shot from the nuptials. Baby Nori sits on Aunt Khloé's lap during the gathering of Kardashians and Jenners:

Family ❤️ A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 11, 2014 at 4:55pm PDT

Following their May 24 wedding, Kardashian and West have been jet-setting around the world. The newlyweds went bike riding in Ireland and celebrated West's 37th birthday last Sunday in Punta Mita, Mexico.

