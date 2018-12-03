How the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Card Has Evolved

Image zoom Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

It truly wouldn’t be the holiday season without a tree to trim, Christmas Vacation on repeat, and the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card.

But there’s been recent speculation that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians family members may no longer be producing a card.

Of course, we're still awaiting official confirmation. But Kim did sound pretty firm about the decision when a fan suggested the family skip the photo this year in order to avoid drama. “Wow reading my mind,” she responded on social media.

VIDEO: Kris Jenner’s Rainbow Christmas Decorations Are the Most Over-the-Top Yet

It’s not looking good for the most wonderful (Kardashian) time of year. While we wait, let’s review the Kardashian Christmas cards through the years, ranging from the chic to the straight-up hilarious.

2017

Who knew the fam could one-up even themselves? Instead of one photo, the Kardashians came out an Advent calendar-like “25 Days of Christmas” card, posting a family photo every day from Dec. 1 until Christmas. The set was minimalist; the attire white tops with jeans. How cute is this generational photo, featuring Kim, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, the kids, and Kris Jenner’s mom, Mary Jo "M.J." Shannon?

The photos of the kids having a good time are pretty sweet, too:

Image zoom kourtneykardash/Instagram

Image zoom kourtneykardash/Instagram

Of course, this also might have been the year that ended it all after Kourtney and Kim were filmed hurling insults at one another. In one scene, Kim said to Kourtney: “Maybe if you had a f—ing business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f—ing business.” Ouch.

2016

Image zoom kourtneykardash/Instagram

The family did not release a holiday card in 2016, but that didn’t stop them from celebrating at their annual Christmas party. The Kardashian crew shared several photos from the night, including Kourtney, who posted to Instagram a black-and-white shot of her along with Scott Disick and their then-only two children, Mason and Penelope.

Kim Kardashian’s now former assistant Stephanie Shepherd made a cameo, too.

Kylie Jenner shared an image of her along with three of her four Kardashian sisters, captioning the Instagram photo with, “Kendall where u at?”

2015

Image zoom kimkardashian/Twitter

The Kardashian adults opted out of a 2015 Christmas card and instead let the four little ones steal the show. Mason, Penelope, Reign, and North were featured wearing all black, but Saint West, who had just arrived on Dec. 5, was left out of the photo opt.

2014

The Kardashians also skipped their annual card in 2014 because they “ran out of time,” according to Us Weekly.

2013

Image zoom David LaChapelle

Photographer David LaChapelle shot the family’s 2013 card, which featured a casino-like vibe with neon lights and gold everything. A few highlights: A tabloid-covered floor, Kylie’s elaborate headpiece, and a Kardashian on every screen of a television-lined wall. Oh, and Caitlyn Jenner enclosed in a glass case — because why not?

2012

Image zoom Nick Saglimbeni

It was a white Christmas for the Kardashians who wore every version of it — from dresses to suits — while tossing celebratory confetti in the air. Spot a baby Penelope, who is held by mom Kourtney and dressed in a tiny sleeveless white dress, and a super happy-looking Rob Kardashian.

2011

Image zoom Nick Saglimbeni

A panoramic shot of the ever-growing family shows Kim, Khloé, and Kendall wearing power suits, as well as Kris in a sparkling green number. When the card was revealed, Kim wrote on her blog, according to ABC: “Here it is! Our 2011 Kardashian/Jenner family Christmas card!!! It was shot by the amazing Nick Saglimbeni and there’s a special 3D version that you can view with 3D glasses. What do you guys think?”

2010

Image zoom Nick Saglimbeni

The family went for drama in their 2010 photo, which featured Khloé’s then-husband Lamar Odom (reportedly photoshopped in) and a tiny Mason dressed in a suit. Clad in dark colors with a few splashes of color (and white) from Khloé, Kendall, and Kim, the family is seen standing on Kris’ spiral staircase in her home foyer.

2008

The year they all wore red (except for the guys, who wore black suits and ties). A young Kendall and Kylie, photographed scaling a ladder, are dressed in knee-skimming red frocks.

1980s and '90s

Image zoom Donaldson Collection/Getty Images

Khloé Kardashian posted to her app in 2016 some of her favorite Christmas cards, including a shot from 1980s of the Kardashian-Jenner crew dressed in leather and posed with a motorcycle. “My mom just loves a good theme!” Khloé wrote. “That year's was Harley Davidson because we had just gotten my first black lab puppy, Harley.”

Khloé’s also included a nod to the ‘90s, when the family went with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles theme.