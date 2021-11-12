Try to keep up, especially with more on the way.

Everything You Need to Know About the Kardashian and Jenner Kids

With 20 seasons documenting everything from actual fights to family dinners and David LaChapelle-lensed holiday portrait shoots, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is the ultimate family album for the first family of reality TV. And since it's tough to actually keep up with them, it's easy to forget that in addition to Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob (remember Rob?), Kendall, and Kylie, there's an entire brood of grandkids for Kris Jenner to be proud of. Here's the entire family tree, from Mason, the very first grandkid and the one to get the honor of having Robert Kardashian's name in his own, to little Stormi Webster and True Thompson.

Kardashian Family Credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Kanye West Yeezy

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids

As the oldest child, Kourtney Kardashian has three children with her ex, Scott Disick. Their entire relationship played out on the long-running E! series, including all three of her pregnancies.

Mason Dash Disick, born December 14, 2009, has Dash as his middle name, which is Kourtney's way to pay homage to her father. Dash is, of course, short for Kardashian, and the first-time mom documented her pregnancy and birth for season 4 of KUWTK.

After Mason, Kourtney and Scott welcomed daughter Penelope Scotland Disick on July 8, 2012. She's often referred to as simply P on her mom's social media posts. Scotland is a reference to the family's Scottish ancestry and viewers will remember that P's birth story includes Kourtney using her own hands to pull her daughter out. Whether you agree with Kim's assessment of Kourt's uninteresting looks, you have to hand it to the eldest sister for delivering the drama when it counts.

Kourtney's third child, Reign Aston Disick, was born on December 14, 2014, though fans didn't get a peek at him until he was four months old. During the show's run, Kourtney said that she always kept the name in mind for her kids and would have used Rain if she welcomed a girl.

Kim Kardashian's Kids

Kim Kardashian has been open about her struggles with fertility and her experience with preeclampsia. Her children, all with her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West, have featured on KUWTK, though some have had less screen time — blame Kanye for that.

Blessed with the nickname "Nori," North West was born on June 15, 2013. Kim's first pregnancy made headlines, especially as she opened up about having preeclampsia and delivering North six weeks early, though still being married to her ex, Kris Humphries, may also have something to do with those not-so-flattering headlines. According to Us Weekly, North didn't appear on the show until she was nearly 2 years old.

After North, Kanye and Kim welcomed Saint West on December 5, 2015, after another difficult pregnancy. Saint's name is meant to reference that fact, and fans of the show know that doctors told Kim that she shouldn't get pregnant again after two hard pregnancies.

And because of those difficult pregnancies, Kim used surrogates for her next two children. Chicago West arrived on January 15, 2018, and was named after Kanye's hometown.

Later, sister Kourtney appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show to share that Kim was expecting her second child via surrogate — right at that moment. The surrogate was in labor as Kourtney sat on Ellen's couch. Kim and Kanye's second son, named Psalm West, was born on May 9, 2019.

Khloé Kardashian's Kid

The youngest daughter from Kris Jenner's relationship with Robert Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian also shared her struggles with infertility on KUWTK. She would eventually welcome a daughter, True Thompson, on April 12, 2018, with her now-ex, Tristan Thompson. The name blends Thompson's middle name and True's paternal grandfather's name.

Rob Kardashian's Kid

Oft-forgotten but never far from fans' hearts, Rob Kardashian has one daughter with his ex-fiancé Blac Chyna. The couple, who managed to get their own KUWTK spin-off, Rob & Chyna, documented the arrival of Dream Renée Kardashian (born November 10, 2016) for all to see. Soon after her birth, the couple separated.

According to Elle, her name reflects her parents seeing her as a dream come true. She and her mother both have Renée as their middle names. Chyna's real name is Angela Renée White.

Kylie Jenner's Kid

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner, Kylie Jenner is the second daughter from Kris Jenner's marriage to Caitlyn Jenner. While most of her siblings put their entire pregnancy journies on show for the world to see, Kylie kept everything under wraps, not mentioning anything about her pregnancy until she welcomed Stormi Webster on February 1, 2018.

Stormi is Kylie and her boyfriend Travis Scott's first child. Kylie confirmed that she gave birth with a very sentimental video featuring butterflies. Another post featuring the news would go on to become one of Instagram's most-liked posts, ever.