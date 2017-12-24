See Every Photo from the Kardashians’ 25 Days of Christmas

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has one-upped their usual elaborate Christmas cards with a new, unique tradition this year. Kim Kardashian West spearheaded the first-ever Kardashian family “25 Days of Christmas,” posting one adorable family photo each day from Dec. 1 until Christmas.

In the series, shot by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz, the family dressed in matching jeans and white tanks and posed in front of a white background for the minimalistic shoot. With packages wrapped in brown paper and white ribbons to an un-decorated Christmas tree, the family is definitely making a statement with this unfussy vibe.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Would Rather Drink a Sardine Smoothie than Talk About Her Sisters' Pregnancies

From almost-2-year-old Saint West’s adorable pose to North West and Reign Disick’s enviable hair, the Kardashian kids stole the show. Pregnant Khloé Kardashian even made a debut in the countdown (above) while holding Rob's daughter Dream.

Keep scrolling to see every day of the Christmas countdown.

A merry Kristmas, indeed.