See Every Photo from the Kardashians’ 25 Days of Christmas

KimKardashian/Twitter
Olivia Bahou
Dec 24, 2017 @ 1:45 pm

The Kardashian-Jenner clan has one-upped their usual elaborate Christmas cards with a new, unique tradition this year. Kim Kardashian West spearheaded the first-ever Kardashian family “25 Days of Christmas,” posting one adorable family photo each day from Dec. 1 until Christmas.

In the series, shot by photographer Eli Russell Linnetz, the family dressed in matching jeans and white tanks and posed in front of a white background for the minimalistic shoot. With packages wrapped in brown paper and white ribbons to an un-decorated Christmas tree, the family is definitely making a statement with this unfussy vibe.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Would Rather Drink a Sardine Smoothie than Talk About Her Sisters' Pregnancies

From almost-2-year-old Saint West’s adorable pose to North West and Reign Disick’s enviable hair, the Kardashian kids stole the show. Pregnant Khloé Kardashian even made a debut in the countdown (above) while holding Rob's daughter Dream.

Keep scrolling to see every day of the Christmas countdown.

A merry Kristmas, indeed.

1 of 25 kimkardashian/twitter

Day 1

2 of 25 kimkardashian/twitter

Day 2

3 of 25 kimkardashian/twitter

Day 3

4 of 25 kimkardashian/twitter

Day 4

5 of 25 Twitter/Kimkardashian

Day 5

6 of 25 krisjenner/twitter

Day 6

7 of 25 KIMKARDASHIAN/TWITTER

Day 7

8 of 25 KIMKARDASHIAN/TWITTER

Day 8

9 of 25 kimkardashian/twitter

Day 9 

10 of 25 kimkardashian/twitter

Day 10

11 of 25 Instagram/kimkardashian

Day 11

12 of 25 Instagram/kimkardashian

Day 12

13 of 25 KimKardashian/Twitter

Day 13

14 of 25 kimkardashian/Instagram

Day 14

15 of 25 kourtneykardash/Instagram

Day 15

16 of 25 KimKardashian/Twitter

Day 16

17 of 25 KimKardashian/Twitter

Day 17

18 of 25 kimkardashian/Instagram

Day 18

19 of 25 kimkardashian/Instagram

Day 19

20 of 25 Instagram/kimkardashian

Day 20

21 of 25 kimkardashian/Instagram 

Day 21

22 of 25 kimkardashian/twitter

Day 22

23 of 25 kimkardashian/twitter

Day 23

24 of 25 kimkardashian/twitter

Day 24

25 of 25 krisjenner/Instagram

Day 25

