Kanye West Shared a Throwback Photo of Him and Kim Kardashian Kissing

There's no time like the holidays that make you want to reconnect with your ex. And such was the case for Kanye West this past Thanksgiving.

On Friday morning, the rapper shared an old photo of him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian kissing on his Instagram Stories, and tagged her and TMZ in the post along with a screenshot of a headline from the gossip site titled, "Kanye West Says God Will Bring Kim and Him Back Together, Inspire Millions." The snapshot in question was first posted (and later deleted) on Kim's page back in September 2019 while the Kardashian-West family was vacationing in the Bahamas.

The day before, Kanye posted a five-minute video captioned "Thanksgiving Prayer" on Instagram. In the clip, he explained via voice-over that he wanted to reconcile with Kardashian. Kanye began his impassioned message by revealing that he wrote the prayer after taking his eldest son Saint West to his very first football game. "My mini-me is a mix of two of my favorite things. Me and my wife's face. All I think about every day is how I get my family back together and how I heal the pain that I've caused," he said. "I take accountability for my actions. New word alert: mis-actions. The one thing that all my successes and failures have in common is me."

He went on to blame his alcohol abuse that heightened his "hair trigger temper," as well as going on and off his medication for his manic episodes (Kanye was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016). Kanye also criticized his handling of finances and his ego, and acknowledged that he "embarrassed" Kim during one his presidential campaign events, as well as with his MAGA hat.

"Good lord, my wife did not like me wearing the red hat," he remembered. "Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood's political stance, and that was hard for our marriage. Then I ran for president without proper preparation and no allies on either side. I embarrassed my wife in the way that I presented information about our family during the one and, thank God, only press conference."

Kanye concluded his prayer with gratitude, expressing that he's "thankful" for Kardashian and their four kids — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.