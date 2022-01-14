Julia Fox Shut Down Rumors That Her Relationship with Kanye West Is Just a Publicity Stunt

Despite the frequent paparazzi snaps and detailing their second date on the cover of a magazine, Julia Fox and Kanye West's relationship is real and not just for publicity. The actress shut down rumors that her rapid-fire romance with West is just for press in a new episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast on Thursday, insisting that the two genuinely click.

"There's always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don't," Fox said. Though, she added that they aren't doing labels. "Listen, for right now, I'm just living in the moment and I don't have any expectations — there's no labels, none of that. It's just people that make each other feel better." Fox went on to explain that their mutual friends aren't at all surprised by them dating. "I feel like, to the people who know us both personally, like all the people that we have in common, like friends in common, have texted me like, 'Oh my God, this makes so much sense,'" she said.