Julia Fox Shut Down Rumors That Her Relationship with Kanye West Is Just a Publicity Stunt
Despite the frequent paparazzi snaps and detailing their second date on the cover of a magazine, Julia Fox and Kanye West's relationship is real and not just for publicity. The actress shut down rumors that her rapid-fire romance with West is just for press in a new episode of her Forbidden Fruits podcast on Thursday, insisting that the two genuinely click.
"There's always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don't," Fox said. Though, she added that they aren't doing labels. "Listen, for right now, I'm just living in the moment and I don't have any expectations — there's no labels, none of that. It's just people that make each other feel better." Fox went on to explain that their mutual friends aren't at all surprised by them dating. "I feel like, to the people who know us both personally, like all the people that we have in common, like friends in common, have texted me like, 'Oh my God, this makes so much sense,'" she said.
While Julia may be adamant that their relationship is absolutely not a "PR stunt," a source close to Kanye revealed that he's not giving up on getting back together with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.
"He's still telling people that he wants to have Kim back and he is willing to make appropriate changes to do so," the insider previously told People. "[He] has no plans at this time to start a long-term relationship."
Elsewhere in the episode, Fox addressed the "meta" connection between herself, Ye, Kardashian, and Pete Davidson. ICYMI, Kim is Kanye's ex and is now dating Davidson, who previously modeled with Fox for Paper Magazine's November 2019 cover shoot. "It is funny to see where people go with their conspiracy theories," she said. "We were all connected even prior, you know what I mean? We're all artists."
Perhaps a double date could be in their future?