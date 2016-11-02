Jenna Dewan Tatum, Jessica Alba, and More Hit Kanye's Saint Pablo Tour

If there's ever a time to channel Kim Kardashian West's style, it would be to a Kanye West concert during his Saint Pablo Tour. Plenty of celebs have caught on to the trend and on Tuesday night, Jenna Dewan Tatum, Hilary Duff, Jessica Alba, and Kylie Jenner donned their finest for Yeezy's show at Los Angeles's The Forum.

Both Tatum and Duff took a page out of the Kardashian book with over-the-top, over-the-knee boots. Tatum wore a peach-hued, oversize sweatshirt and black, lacy boots while Duff (who was accompanied by boyfriend Jason Walsh) stunned in a curve-hugging, turtleneck sweaterdress with brown suede kicks.

Alba looked ready to dance the night away, and a bit comfier than Tatum and Duff, in black platform slip-on sneakers, which she wore with a black denim jumsuit from DL1961 ($194, originally $278, dl1961.com) and a neon-patterned bomber jacket.

Jenner was spotted at the concert, hanging on to boyfriend Tyga's arm, wearing a black oversize T-shirt, shiny red Puma creepers, and a lace choker. The platinum blonde had her hair in neat braids and carried an off-white Birkin bag.

Scroll down to see their full looks below.