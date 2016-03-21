Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Celebrate a Glamorous Date Night Among Fashion Royalty

Though Kim Kardashian kicked off her Sunday morning with a foggy, mountainous hike, the 35-year-old mother of two grabbed her 21-time Grammy Award-winning hubby, Kanye West, and upped the ante for an ultra glamorous night out later in the day. The high-profile guests stepped into Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills for an after-party where the two were on hand to celebrate The Daily Front Row’s second annual Fashion Los Angeles Awards and dinner.

For the intimate affair, which included guests like newly-engaged couple Ciara and Russell Wilson, along with headline-making love birds Bella Hadid and The Weeknd, West opted for an all-black ensemble that consisted of dark denim and a military-style button-up shirt with two front pockets. It was his leading lady, however, that wowed. Kardashian walked in with a dazzling, fully sequined dress with a center slit, pairing it with black-and-burgundy ankle-strap leather sandals.

Yes, the pair celebrated their night out with glee, but they also took time to catch up with close fashion industry friends like former Lanvin creative director Alber Elbaz (below, left), stylist Carine Roitfeld (below, center), and photographer Mert Alas (below, right).

