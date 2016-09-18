Kanye West Finally Joins Instagram! See His First Post

It's a much-awaited day for many Kanye West fans: Yeezy finally joined Instagram.

The 35-year-old rapper and designer is a huge user of Twitter, but up until today, he's stayed off Instagram, which is kind of surprising given that his wife, Kim Kardashian West, is an avid 'Grammer. However, West decided to give us an unexpected weekend treat, creating an Instagram account Saturday night and posting his first image on Sunday morning. He racked up half a million followers in mere hours, but no surprise there.

So what did West pick for his first post? See for yourself.

A photo posted by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on Sep 18, 2016 at 8:23am PDT

According to several commenters, the picture, which shows a car driving alongside a sloping building, is a "Johnny Cab" scene from the 1990 film Total Recall. It's unclear whether West is simply a fan of the movie or making a statement, as he left the caption blank.

The "Fade" rapper's fans had a hint that this day was coming, but no one knew when. Back in March, West tweeted that he was thinking about joining the social media site, but with one stipulation—that no one tell him what he should post.

Regardless of what finally convinced him to join, we're glad he's finally on Instagram! Welcome, Kanye.