Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Her Cupping Bruises on Instagram

Those aren't just any bruises; Kaley Cuoco is all for cupping. The pretty blonde took to Instagram to show off her experience with the rapidly popular health trend. Just below her moth tattoo that she got in November last year, the star debuted telltale large red splotches on her lower back.

kaleycuoco / instagram

"I jumped on the cupping bandwagon and I liked it," she captioned the photo.

Cupping, although trendy, is not actually a new thing. It is an ancient form of alternative medicine that is used to alleviate muscle pain by putting heated glass cups on the body. Other celebrities who enjoy cupping include Jennifer Aniston, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Victoria Beckham.

Perhaps Cuoco needed to decompress after filming her latest project, Handsome, or maybe it was to unwind from horseback riding with boyfriend Karl Cook. Either way, Cuoco is up with the health and beauty trends.