Kaley Cuoco's Instagram pictures of her short haircut are all we need to want to chop off our long hair right now. Whether you prefer her in Charmed or 8 Simple Rules, we have all the news you need about what the actress is up to, from her latest hairstyles to the diet responsible for that enviable figure. Check out pictures of Kaley's outfits, then steal her celebrity street style, including the clothes and shoes that keep her primed for the red carpet.

Kaley Cuoco's Instagram pictures of her short haircut are all we need to want to chop off our long hair right now. Whether you prefer her in Charmed or 8 Simple Rules, we have all the news you need about what the actress is up to, from her latest hairstyles to the diet responsible for that enviable figure. Check out pictures of Kaley's outfits, then steal her celebrity street style, including the clothes and shoes that keep her primed for the red carpet.