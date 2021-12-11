Kaia Gerber Wore Her Mom Cindy Crawford's Ralph Lauren Cropped Sweater, 27 Years Later

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford are the true embodiment of the phrase, like mother, like daughter. From walking the same runways to wearing matching outfits, the comparisons between the supermodel mother-daughter duo are endless. And on Friday, Crawford confirmed their twinning status once again with nearly identical magazine covers — 27 years apart.

"Baby stole my look! @elleusa now and then ❤️ #FBF," Crawford captioned a slideshow on Instagram of Kaia modeling the exact same American Flag cropped sweater by Ralph Lauren on the cover of Elle as her mom back in 1994. Both Crawford and Gerber posed with their hands in the pockets of their jeans and showed off their toned midsections.

Cindy's followers flocked to the comments section of her post to call out the pair's similarities. "Baby stole your face, too!" said one fan, while another added: "I legit thought it was you in the first pic." A third wrote, "Apple doesn't fall far!"

Back in 2019, Kaia wrote an essay for Vogue and revealed she even has a hard time telling each other apart in photos. "From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom," she wrote. "As I get older, it happens even more and it's not just a visual thing: It's everything from our mannerisms to our voices." She added, "It used to be that I didn't see it at all, but now I will look at a picture and have to take a moment before realizing which one of us it is."