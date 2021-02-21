Kaia Gerber Is Cindy Crawford's Twin in Throwback Photo Posted for Her Mom's 55th Birthday
Kaia Gerber is celebrating her mom Cindy Crawford's 55th birthday with a gorgeous throwback photo of the supermodel, and unsurprisingly, it's making everyone take a closer look.
"Happy birthday beautiful mama," Kaia wrote, before acknowledging their uncanny resemblance. She added, "To the person who always makes me do a double take, the woman who gets more beautiful every year, and the mother I can only hope to be like one day. @cindycrawford I love you." In the snapshot, Crawford wore her shoulder-length hair in voluminous curls, and kept it casual in a white tank top tucked into her blue jeans.
Shortly after uploading the post to her grid, commenters began to point out the similarities between mother and daughter. "Literally you," wrote actor Luka Sabbat. Fashion designer Cynthia Rowley's daughter Kit Keenan jokingly added, "Kaia I love your hair like this."
On her Instagram Stories, Kaia continued her birthday tribute to Cindy, referring to the model as "super mom" and her "style twin."
In November 2019, Kaia wrote a personal essay for Vogue about constantly being compared to her mom. "From day one, people in the industry were often taken aback by my resemblance to my mom," she wrote. "As I get older, it happens even more, and it's not just a visual thing: It's everything from our mannerisms to our voices."
She continued, "The biggest compliment is when someone says I act like my mom. Beyond her beauty and obvious appeal, she has always been my hero and my role model because of the way she treats people and the lens that she sees the world through, and that's something for which I'm beyond grateful."