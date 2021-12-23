Kaia Gerber Is Reportedly Dating Austin Butler

Kaia Gerber has seemingly moved on from her breakup with Jacob Elordi and is reportedly dating Austin Butler. Days after the supermodel and the actor were spotted leaving a yoga class together in Los Angeles over the weekend, a source confirmed exactly what everyone was thinking: they're a couple.

"Austin and Kaia are in fact dating," the insider revealed to People. "All of her friends think they are so adorable and it's a total step up from her last relationship and she knows it too." They added, "She seems really happy. All of her friends think he's really cute."