Kaia Gerber Stepped Out in the Nostalgic Sneaker That Celebrities Can't Stop Wearing

Back in high school, Adidas Samba sneakers — you know, the ones with the famous T-toe and trio of stripes down each side — were reserved just for soccer practice, but now fast-forward to 2022, and the shoes are being worn anywhere, with just about anything.

Take, for instance, supermodel Kaia Gerber, who stepped out in the celebrity-loved sneaker yesterday while elevating her streetwear status in an oversized denim shirt and baggy black trousers. She paired her button-down over a tank top in a coordinating color, and accessorized with two shopping bags, tiny black sunglasses, and sapphire pendant necklace. Meanwhile, on her feet were the iconic Sambas in black with white stripes and gray suede detailing.

Beauty-wise, Kaia kept her look simple with barely-there makeup and loose, shoulder-grazing waves that were complemented by a pair of large headphones.

Kaia isn't the only celebrity who can't get enough of the nostalgic Samba sneaker. Earlier this year, Ashley Olsen sported the unfussy shoe while wearing head-to-toe The Row, and just a month later, fellow model Bella Hadid pulled out her pair of Sambas during Milan Fashion Week. She styled hers with chunky white socks teamed with opaque black tights and a brown skirt asymmetric stripes.