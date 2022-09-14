Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Wore Two Completely Different Outfits for a Mommy-and-Me Date Night

Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford are undoubtedly one of the best-dressed mother-daughter pairings at any event, whether they're walking runways or partying at Burning Man. Most recently, the supermodels continued their streak of remarkably stellar looks — while letting their individual styles shine — when stepping out for a star-studded launch party in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, the duo arrived at the Sunset Tower Hotel to celebrate the release of British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful's memoir, A Visible Man. With matching days far behind them, Kaia and Cindy each stunned in chic outfits that looked nothing alike. While Cindy opted to wear a burnt orange cowl-neck top paired with a coordinating pleated leather midi skirt, Kaia donned a black Nensi Dojaka micro minidress that featured bustier cups, sheer panels, and sternum-flossing straps.

Crawford accessorized her look with a simple light brown clutch, tan heels, and a gold bracelet, and Gerber continued the stringy theme into her footwear with a pair of strappy black heels. Both of the women wore their caramel locks in loose waves — Kaia with a middle part and Cindy with a voluminous side part.

The outing came shortly after a much less formal mother-daughter trip to Burning Man that actually came as a last-minute surprise. "I still can't believe I went to Burning Man this time last week!" Cindy captioned an Instagram post about the experience. "@kaiagerber and I got a last minute invite from friends and we looked at each other and said "why, not?!""

"It was everything I hoped it would be and so much more. The surreal ruggedness and inspiring beauty of the playa enabled me to reconnect to my maiden self— adventurous, fun, curious and carefree," the supermodel explained. "Sometimes the roles we play in "real" life disconnect us from our most joyous selves and only when we are so far out of our comfort zone, we have no other choice but to look within."