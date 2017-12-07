18 Times Kaia Gerber Looked Just like Mom Cindy Crawford on the Runway

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty
Jonathan Borge
Dec 07, 2017 @ 10:00 am

Sixteen-year-old Kaia Gerber made her runway debut at Calvin Klein’s spring 2018 show in August this year. Since then, it’s been proven that for the model, the fashion world is her oyster.

She’s walked the shows of top New York designers like Marc Jacobs and Rihanna, who tapped the soon-to-be household name for her Fenty Puma show. Later, Kaia jetted off to London and Milan to make major catwalk appearances at Burberry, Fendi, Prada, and Moschino.

Fabulous, but the whole time we wondered, “Wait, is that Kaia or Cindy?” Yes, the daughter to beloved ‘90s supermodel Cindy Crawford looks so much like mom that we’ve mistaken her in front of the cameras. After all, don’t you think Kaia could really pass for mom at the Versace spring 2018 finale?

In honor of the model’s first official runway season, we gathered all of her major runway moments—especially those in which she looks like (you guessed it) Cindy.

RELATED VIDEO: We Can Barely Tell Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Apart in This Spa Selfie 

Scroll down for the full list.

1 of 18 Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty

at Chanel.

The talent hit the runway at Chanel's Métiers d'Art show in Hamburg and rocked a cozy black knit sweater dress with booties, leg warmers, and matching accessories.

2 of 18 Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty

at Chanel.

Also at Chanel's Métiers d'Art show, the teenager looked super elegant in a white tweed dress with black tights.

3 of 18 Estrop/Getty

at Saint Laurent.

The 16-year-old made a splash at Yves Saint Laurent in a plunging black mini and dramatic drop earrings.

4 of 18 Richard Bord/Getty

at Off-White

Gerber took a page from her model mama's heyday in a voluminious '80s-inspired Off-White ensemble. 

5 of 18 Estrop/Getty

at Chloé.

The Paris Fashion Week rookie dazzled in sequins at the Chloé show.

6 of 18 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage)

at Isabel Marant.

7 of 18 Estrop/Getty

at Bottega Veneta. 

8 of 18 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

at Moschino. 

9 of 18 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

at Moschino.

10 of 18 Courtesy

at Prada. 

11 of 18 Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty

at Burberry.

12 of 18 Victor Boyko/Getty

at Fendi. 

13 of 18 Slaven Vlasic/Getty

at Marc Jacobs. 

14 of 18 Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/Getty

at Coach. 

15 of 18 ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty

at Calvin Klein.

16 of 18 Peter White/Getty

at Fenty Puma by Rihanna. 

17 of 18 Venturelli/Getty

at Versace. 

18 of 18 Victor VIRGILE/Getty

at Versace. 

