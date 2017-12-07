18 Times Kaia Gerber Looked Just like Mom Cindy Crawford on the Runway

Sixteen-year-old Kaia Gerber made her runway debut at Calvin Klein’s spring 2018 show in August this year. Since then, it’s been proven that for the model, the fashion world is her oyster.

She’s walked the shows of top New York designers like Marc Jacobs and Rihanna, who tapped the soon-to-be household name for her Fenty Puma show. Later, Kaia jetted off to London and Milan to make major catwalk appearances at Burberry, Fendi, Prada, and Moschino.

Fabulous, but the whole time we wondered, “Wait, is that Kaia or Cindy?” Yes, the daughter to beloved ‘90s supermodel Cindy Crawford looks so much like mom that we’ve mistaken her in front of the cameras. After all, don’t you think Kaia could really pass for mom at the Versace spring 2018 finale?

In honor of the model’s first official runway season, we gathered all of her major runway moments—especially those in which she looks like (you guessed it) Cindy.

Scroll down for the full list.