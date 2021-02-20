Kacey Musgraves Is Trolling Ted Cruz to Raise Money for Texas Relief
She's selling "Cruzin' For A Bruzin'" t-shirts, and all proceeds will go to charity.
Kacey Musgraves, country singer and native Texan, has found a way to raise money for her home state while also trolling senator Ted Cruz. This week, as millions of Texas residents went without heat and electricity in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri, Cruz fled to the sunny beaches of Cancun, Mexico with his family amid the national disaster — a tone-deaf decision that didn't go over well with his constituents.
Following the public outrage, Cruz returned home less than 24 hours later, and told Recount in a video taken upon his arrival, that in hindsight, "it was obviously a mistake." Still, the damage was done, but thanks to Musgraves, there was a silver lining to the whole situation. On Thursday afternoon, Kacey jokingly tweeted, "*makes 'CRUZIN FOR A BRUZIN' tees *donates profits to Texans in need."
She later added, "Link coming soon. Don't RUN OFF anywhere…" Musgraves proceeded to share a link to her merch store for fans to pre-order t-shirts with the phrase "Cruzin' For A Bruzin'" printed on the front. "All proceeds will directly support Texans affected by the storm and also to homeless immigrants seeking shelter and food. Available thru Sunday!" said Musgraves.
The shirts will ship in March, and according to the website, the profits will support Feed The People Dallas, Casa Marianella, and the American Red Cross of Central & South Texas.
As of Friday morning, the songstress revealed she already raised $50,000, tweeting in response to a fan: "Life gave us lemons and I'm honestly just here innocently serving lemonade." Bravo!