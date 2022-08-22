Kacey Musgraves Accessorized a Butterfly-Print Corset Dress By Threading Actual Lights in Her Hair

As if Kacey Musgraves's killer sense of style and stunning smile weren't enough to light up a room on their own, the singer just enlisted the help of her hair to (quite literally) add some extra radiance to her birthday outfit.

In true Leo fashion, Musgraves detailed the innovative look on her Instagram story on Sunday after wearing it out and about to celebrate her 34th birthday while visiting Japan. In the snaps, the country singer leaned against a white backdrop while wearing a gorgeous blue and black corset midi-dress complete with a sweetheart neckline and oversized butterfly print. While eye-catching on its own, the true stars of the outfit were the tiny blue and white LED lights woven into Kacey's hair, which she wore half-up half-down with a top knot.

"@giovannaidelagado threaded actual lights into my hair," she wrote on a separate slide. Musgraves skipped any other major accessories and finished the look by opting for a subtle blue smoky eye and black winged liner.

Spaceykacey Instagram

Although the singer kept her glowing hairstyle the same throughout the evening, she later switched into a zebra-print ensemble while indulging in some interesting birthday treats. In one slide, Kacey drank a "rainbow surprise bucket" while sporting a black-and-white printed coat layered over a matching top before eventually munching on some fried crickets as her main course.

"I definitely cried," Kacey later shared of the trip to Japan on her Stories, "Not only at the sheer visual beauty, and at the awe-striking dedication of peoples' beliefs, but also out of deep gratitude for this existence and the places and perspectives i'm lucky enough to get to experience and for all the wonderful wells of love I have in my life. I don't take any of it for granted."