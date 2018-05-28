whitelogo
whitelogo
Justin Timberlake
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Justin Timberlake
Videos
How Stars Spent Memorial Day Weekend
May 28, 2018 @ 4:00 pm
Videos
Justin Timberlake Made a Pregnancy Announcement That Has Nothing to Do with Jessica Biel
Apr 04, 2018 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Jessica Biel Drove Herself and Justin Timberlake "Insane" After Emergency C-Section With Son Silas
Apr 02, 2018 @ 4:00 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
All the Celebrities Who Wore White Roses at the 2018 BRIT Awards
Feb 21, 2018 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity
9 Celebrity-Crafted Wine, Liquor, and Beer Lines
Feb 21, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Celebrity
Janet Jackson Deserves an Apology—and Not Just From Justin Timberlake
Feb 08, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Jessica Biel Is Talking About Her and Justin Timberlake's Sex Life for an Important Reason
Feb 07, 2018 @ 3:15 pm
Most Recent
Videos
Justin Timberlake Explains Why He Went Forward with His Controversial Prince Tribute
Feb 05, 2018 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
The Super Bowl "Selfie Kid" Speaks Out About His Big Justin Timberlake Moment
Feb 05, 2018 @ 12:15 pm
Videos
See All of the Celebrities Who Went to the 2018 Super Bowl
Feb 04, 2018 @ 9:45 pm
Videos
Justin Timberlake Confirms Sexy Is Here to Stay with an Epic Super Bowl Halftime Show
Feb 04, 2018 @ 9:15 pm
Videos
See What Justin Timberlake Is Going to Wear for the Super Bowl Halftime Show
Feb 02, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
Videos
Justin Timberlake’s Son Silas Makes His Pro Artist Debut in This Sweet New Song
Feb 02, 2018 @ 12:30 pm
Videos
Justin Timberlake Confirms Part of His Super Bowl Halftime Show Set List
Feb 02, 2018 @ 10:00 am
Videos
Watch Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Dance the Waltz in "Man of the Woods" Music Video
Feb 02, 2018 @ 8:15 am
Videos
Jessica Biel's Birthday Post for Justin Timberlake Will Make You Believe in Soulmates
Jan 31, 2018 @ 8:30 pm
Star Couples
Proof That Justin Timberlake Has the Cutest Family Ever
Jan 31, 2018 @ 6:00 am
Videos
What Happened at Justin Timberlake’s Last Super Bowl Halftime Show—and Why It Matters
Jan 29, 2018 @ 6:00 pm
Videos
Justin Timberlake Reveals Whether He’ll Have Super Bowl Guest Performers
Jan 26, 2018 @ 10:30 am
Videos
Justin Timberlake Goes Country in His New Music Video with Chris Stapleton
Jan 25, 2018 @ 1:30 pm
Videos
Joey Fatone Reveals Whether 'NSYNC Will Reunite During Justin Timberlake's Super Bowl Halftime
Jan 23, 2018 @ 9:30 pm
Videos
Dylan Farrow Blasts Justin Timberlake for Supporting Time's Up After Working with Woody Allen
Jan 23, 2018 @ 4:45 pm
Videos
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel May Be Expanding Their Family Very Soon
Jan 19, 2018 @ 9:00 am
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!