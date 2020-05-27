Justin and Hailey Bieber Threatened to Sue a Plastic Surgeon Over a TikTok Video
The surgeon accused the model of having several procedures.
Justin and Hailey Bieber are threatening legal action against a plastic surgeon who posted a video about the model on TikTok.
Dr. Daniel Barrett frequently uses his social media to create videos attempting to highlight where he thinks celebrities have had plastic surgery. In a recent video, he accused Hailey of having rhinoplasty, genioplasty, lip filler, and skin tightening.
"Pay special attention to the nose. What do you think? Well, I'll tell you what I think. I think it's physically impossible without getting a little bit of help from someone like myself to go from this picture to that picture," he says while pointing to a side-by-side of her.
Naturally, this did not sit well with the couple and they immediately took action.
E! News obtained a cease and desist letter that the couple's lawyers sent to the doctor. They accuse Barrett of using Hailey's likeness to "commercially advertise your plastic surgery practice and to spread false, uncorroborated claims that Mrs. Bieber has undergone plastic surgery." They also accused him of copyright infringement for using Justin's song, "Sorry."
In a statement to the outlet, the doctor defended his video telling them, "The purpose of my TikTok account is to increase the transparency of plastic surgery and to educate people about plastic surgery. The purpose of the video was not to disparage Hailey Bieber in any way, the purpose of my video was to share my opinion about the procedures that I believed she may have had done based on photos alone. This is at the request of many of my viewers who follow me for this type of information and for my opinion."
While transparency is certainly important, Dr. Barrett has not treated Hailey, and his videos are not based on anything other than pictures. It's precisely the thing the Hailey personally addressed just last week when another account posted a transformation. "Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists! This photo on the right is NOT what I look like…" she commented. "I've never touched my face so If you're gonna sit around and compare me at 13, and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn't edited so crazy."