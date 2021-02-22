Justin and Hailey Bieber Twinned in Friends-Themed Newlywed Merch
Justin Bieber has found his lobster.
The singer shared an image of himself and his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Sunday. In said photo, the Biebers pose in matching navy crewneck sweatshirts. Justin's spells out "hubby" in the block letter font synonymous with NBC's Friends, while Hailey's spells out "wifey" in the same lettering.
According to Justin's caption, the sweatshirts were a gift from his frequent collaborator, director Alfredo Flores.
This is hardly the first time the Biebers have gone the match-y route (though it is perhaps the most obvious). Just weeks ago the couple stepped out in coordinating Kelly green separates.
Though the marital swag does feel like something of a newlywed vibe, the Biebers have actually been married for quite some time. They initially tied the knot in fall 2018 but later celebrated with a more formal event in September of 2019.
We're officially taking bets on Justin's favorite Friends episode. "The One with the Embryos" perhaps? It's everyone's favorite episode and I will entertain no other opinions.