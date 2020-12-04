Justin Bieber Called Out a Selena Gomez Fan Who Told Others to "Go After" Hailey
"This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people [...] to literally go after my wife."
Justin Bieber is not here for anyone bullying wife Hailey, whom he called "the person I love most in this world."
On Thursday, Bieber shared a note calling out a fan who appeared to encourage people to "bombard" Hailey's planned Instagram Live with comments about Bieber's ex Selena Gomez being "better." "Go after her, please, let’s all go after her," the person had said in a video.
In his Instagram stories, Bieber shared the video and wrote, "This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so forth."
"I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day," he added. "It is extremely hard to choose to take the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right. But I will say this. As many people as there are that want to spend their time publicly degrading shaming and trying to humiliate us we would like to ask those who have it in them to lift us up in prayer. We need prayer and support as we continue to put ourselves out there!"
Hailey Bieber also addressed the video, writing in her Instagram stories that while she usually doesn't "acknowledge these things" in order to protect herself and her mental health, "it has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad."
"I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior," she wrote. "I want only to support, uplift, and encourage other women in this industry and wish them nothing but love and success and I wish for all of my followers and supporters to do the same!!"
Earlier this year, Hailey admitted that being compared to her husband's exes made her feel like "less of a woman."
"I've had a really, really hard go and a really hard time with a lot of the things people say and a lot of the ways that I feel like people have made comparisons and put me in a position where they've made me feel like less of a woman," she said. "It's not easy, I think especially when people have fans that are really passionate and they want to express that and they want to express their opinion."