7 Times Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Wore the Same Clothes

Since their October reunion, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been the talk of the entertainment industry. Everything we know about the artists' on again-off again, maybe relationship points toward a potential reconciliation, including one standout moment where Gomez was spotted wearing Bieber's sweaty hockey jersey.

While that's pretty illuminating (and let's be honest, a little questionable since he had just worn the thing while playing hockey), it's hardly the first time that the pair has twinned. Bieber and Gomez have stepped out in similar ensembles before, and their matching looks are pretty eyebrow-raising.

Scroll through some of our favorite Jelena matching moments and see the (potential) couple cuteness for yourself.

In the Same hockey jersey 

How could we start this gallery with anything else? Gomez infamously wore Bieber's jersey early November 2017, causing fans everywhere to do a double take.

In Jean Jackets

Of course, they both know how to rock this fall staple. Do you?

In head-to-toe black

Black sweatshirts? Check. Cozy black pants? Check. Glasses? Check. White earbuds? Also check. 

In Converse 

While Bieber and Gomez might not agree on shoe colors, the timeless Converse style is still enough of a match for us to call it like we see it. 

In white graphic tees and jeans

There's not an easier outfit than jeans and a plain white T-shirt. Take it from this star-studded duo. 

In statement bomber jackets 

Throwing on a pop-of-color bomber jacket is an easy way to jazz up an outfit, and clearly they both know it. 

In another white T-shirt, jeans, and sneakers combo 

What did we say about the white T-shirt and jeans combo? Instant classic. Add in a pair of white sneaks, and you've got a full-blown twinning moment. 

