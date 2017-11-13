7 Times Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Wore the Same Clothes

Since their October reunion, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez have been the talk of the entertainment industry. Everything we know about the artists' on again-off again, maybe relationship points toward a potential reconciliation, including one standout moment where Gomez was spotted wearing Bieber's sweaty hockey jersey.

While that's pretty illuminating (and let's be honest, a little questionable since he had just worn the thing while playing hockey), it's hardly the first time that the pair has twinned. Bieber and Gomez have stepped out in similar ensembles before, and their matching looks are pretty eyebrow-raising.

Scroll through some of our favorite Jelena matching moments and see the (potential) couple cuteness for yourself.

VIDEO: Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Spotted Hanging Out