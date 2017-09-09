Justin Bieber’s Tour Is Canceled but H&M Hasn’t Stopped Beliebin’

Just over a month after Justin Bieber announced the cancellation of his remaining Purpose tour dates, fans now have the opportunity to buy tour-inspired merchandise outside of the arena.

Fast fashion giant H&M recently announced that they will be launching a line of Belieber-friendly products inspired by the singer’s concert swag. So, in a way, the Purpose tour lives on ...

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

The collection is comprised of 26 items in a variety of designs and colors (black, white, yellow, and red), any of which will cost you less than $60 and as little as $18.

Who knows when (if ever) the chance to wear a motorcycle-riding J.Biebs across your chest will arise again? Faced with such uncertainty, it only makes sense to grab some affordable swag while the option is available.

VIDEO: Here’s Justin Bieber Modeling a Hanes T-Shirt

Scroll down below to see an assortment of items available. The full collection will launch in select stores and online on Sept. 7.

RELATED: Justin Bieber Cancels Purpose World Tour “After Careful Consideration”

Don’t stop beliebin’, guys!