Justin Bieber Casually Wears Fur Throw Blanket in L.A.

We already know Justin Bieber is a man of style. His tee shirt dress/tunic style tops set off a craze in men's fashion. His Purpose tour merch bomber jackets and long sleeved tees became a staple for every cool Instagram "it girl". So perhaps it's not totally shocking to see this fashion forerunner rock a winter staple: fur.

What is surprising, however, is how he wears it. The "Let Me Love You" singer donned his caramel and chocolate striped fur coat like a blanket, artfully thrown over one shoulder. He made sure to fold the soft-looking coat in half—potentially for public blanket wearability (or possibly warmth).

But this being L.A. climes, Bieber switched to a much lighter looking and easier to wear camouflage jacket before heading inside the West Hollywood eatery, Delilah. The pop icon paired his look with neutral shades of head to toe brown and sand.

Biebs is currently taking a three month break from his worldwide Purpose tour which will resume February 15, in Latin America. The tour is set to finish September 6 next year in Bieber's home country of Canada.

Although he received multiple Grammy award nominations, it is unclear whether or not the 22-year-old star will be attending the highly televised function. Before deleting his Instagram, Bieber posted that he does not, "feel good when [he's] there," he wrote on May 23. "These award shows seem so hollow. I get the premise is to award people for their accomplishments, but is it really?" We certainly hope JB will change his mind. We can't wait to see what he might wear!

