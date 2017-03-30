A Poem for Justin Bieber's Crop Top

Crop tops are nice for concerts in the summer,

worn with a flower crown, some suede, and a bright color.

They’re chic at a pool, on a beach, or at sea.

They are great for slight coverage when you can’t find a tree.

I’m all for the crop top for the appropriately aged friend.

But I’m not sure how I’d feel if said person was my boyfriend.

Justin Bieber, my love, I applaud your personal style.

But I do believe you may be in denial!

VIDEO: The 10 Most-Pinned Travel Destinations in the World

While your abs are defined, your body toned,

this look at the beach cannot be condoned.

You look silly in your track pants and makeshift cropped shirt.

And why are you wearing sneakers in the sand? Are your feet afraid of dirt?

We’re not so sure about your beach look today, it's true,

but in case someone out there does love like you ...

We'll come back soon with some crop top/track pant combos just for you,

so you can look just like Bieber, too.

Love,

Me

Courtesy (2)

Shop the look: Topshop crop top, $28; topshop.com. Étoile Isabel Marant pants, $355; net-a-porter.com

Courtesy (2)

Shop the look: Theory tank, $190; net-a-porter.com. No Ka'Oi pants, $275; net-a-porter.com.

Courtesy (2)

Shop the look: Topshop crop top, $10; topshop.com. Tory Burch pants, $295; net-a-porter.com.