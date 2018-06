Just Married!

45 of 46 Sara De Boer/Retna

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelly

Katherine Heigl and her fiance, musician Josh Kelley, met when the Grey's Anatomy star appeared in a video for Kelley's song "Only You" in 2005. Later, Kelley wrote "Katie's Song" for his lady love. "There is really nothing more romantic than that," Heigl has said of the gesture. "It was one of the most thrilling and romantic things that I've ever experienced, and it makes me really like him bad." The couple got engaged in June 2006 and married on December 23rd at the Stein Erikson Lodge in Park City, Utah.