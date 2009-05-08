This Just In

1 of 3 Rex Features

Blair Goes Blond?

Leighton Meester, "InStyle Hair" cover girl, revealed to us that she was "really a blond." A week before the issue hit newsstands, Meester lightened her locks at Byron amp Tracy Salon in Beverly Hills. "Leighton had to return to her natural hair color for her role in an upcoming movie," says her stylist, Charles Baker Strahan. No word on whether B's mane will also lighten up, but we think it's safe to say the signature headbands are staying.



-Bronwyn Barnes