Jussie Smollett
Celebrity
Jussie Smollett
Lips
Taraji P. Henson and Jussie Smollett Have The Fiercest MAC Campaign Ever
Nov 02, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
Videos
Listen to Mariah Carey's Brand-New Song for
Empire
Sep 29, 2016 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity Moms
Jurnee Smollett-Bell Is Expecting Her First Child
Jun 07, 2016 @ 10:15 am
Most Recent
Music
Jennifer Hudson, Marcus Mumford, and More to Appear at Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction
Jun 02, 2016 @ 4:15 pm
Teen Choice Awards
The 2016 Teen Choice Awards Nominations Are Here—See Who Leads the Pack
May 25, 2016 @ 11:00 am
TV Shows
Empire
Sneak Peek: 3 Things to Expect from Tonight’s Premiere
Mar 30, 2016 @ 10:45 am
Celebrity
Jussie Smollett Explains Why the Return of
Empire
Is All About Family
Mar 29, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Most Recent
TV Shows
5 Reasons We’re Excited for
Empire
to Return Tomorrow Night
Mar 29, 2016 @ 2:15 pm
Videos
Empire
's Jussie Smollett Says His Real-Life Family Could Take Down the Lyons
Mar 17, 2016 @ 10:45 am
TV Shows
The
Empire
Cast Reveals Their Wish List of Musical Guest Stars Ahead of Season Premiere
Mar 15, 2016 @ 3:45 pm
Celebrity
Empire
's Jussie Smollett on His NAACP Image Award: "It's Awesome"
Feb 04, 2016 @ 3:30 pm
Celebrity
Empire
's Jussie Smollett Calls Golden Globe Nominee Taraji P. Henson the "Epitome of a Woman"
Dec 11, 2015 @ 3:00 pm
Celebrity
Jussie Smollett Hints at What's to Come on
Empire
: "It's a Continuation of the Craziness"
Dec 04, 2015 @ 7:15 pm
Fashion
Empire'
s Most Memorable Season 1 Fashion Moments
Sep 23, 2015 @ 2:00 pm
Billboard Music Awards
Empire
's Jussie Smollett Looked Hotter than Ever at the Billboard Music Awards
May 18, 2015 @ 1:15 pm
