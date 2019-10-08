The Under-$200 Jumpsuit that Everyone In Fashion is Wearing

Image zoom Courtesy

Even if you’ve never heard of Alex Mill’s wildly popular “standard” jumpsuit, you’ve likely seen it on Instagram — perhaps even on the people who work at Instagram.

That’s exactly where I first found myself admiring the perfect not-too-baggy, not-too-fitted piece: in a mirror selfie from @shop editor Leigh Belz Ray. Her outfit was inspired by Elle.com style director Nikki Ogunnaike — who loves the look so much that she wrote a web post about it called “This Jumpsuit is So Nice, I Bought It Twice” — but it honestly could have been any number of fashion insider devotees.

Man Repeller’s fashion director Harling Ross was spotted wearing the silhouette in white at runway shows at NYFW, while Modern Citizen product designer Catherine Xiang relies on the faded black option to take her from the office to errands around San Francisco. (“I’m actually wearing it right now!,” she tells me when I DM her for thoughts on the style.)

Tracy Georgiou, Loeffler Randall’s director of Merchandising and Marketing, loves the design for its versatility. “The styling options are limitless,” she tells me over email. “Lately, I’ve been either layering mine with a turtleneck underneath or tying the top half around my waist to create pants with a ‘belt.’”

The fan club extends to our offices right here at Meredith: Today alone, I spotted the look on three different women who work at other magazines heading to and from our shared bathroom. And after I mention reporting this article to a fellow InStyle editor, she exclaims, “Oh, I just ordered that jumpsuit in grey!”

“We had no idea the response would be this awesome,” Somsack Sikhounmuong, the co-founder and design director of Alex Mill, says when I call to ask about the craze. He developed the company’s easy all-in-one (available in six shades ranging from classic army green to a powdery millennial pink) by tweaking the fit of vintage military boilersuit. “We took it in a little bit, tapered the leg, added waist shaping and — voilà! — it happened!”

More recent variations include a tailored update with a belt and, for warmer weather, a breezy little romper. But it’s that first winning design that seems to keep selling out, whether its in lighter-weight linen, which the label did last summer, or a heavier cotton twill.

“We have customers come into the store who have already bought three looking for another color,” says Sikhounmuong. “We have groups of friends come in to buy it together — we’ve even had a couple of men come in and try the larger sizes.” All this, of course, begs the questions that if everyone and their friends — and their guy friends — are buying this jumpsuit, how can you or I get our hands on one? For the last several weeks, most sizes and color options have have been waitlist only. But as of today, the Alex Mill website is completely restocked until, well, the rest of the industry finds out.

Alex Mill jumpsuit, $178; alexmill.com.