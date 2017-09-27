whitelogo
whitelogo
Julie Bowen
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Celebrity
Julie Bowen
Videos
These Are the Highest-Paid TV Actresses, According to
Forbes
Sep 27, 2017 @ 10:30 am
Celebrity
Elizabeth Banks Leads Celebrities in A Cappella "Fight Song" for Hillary Clinton
Jul 27, 2016 @ 3:15 pm
Celebrity
Julie Bowen Says Sofia Vergara’s “Crazy” Wedding Had an IV Station for Guests to Rehydrate
Feb 08, 2016 @ 5:00 pm
Most Recent
SAG Awards
Inside the 2016
Entertainment Weekly
Pre-SAG Awards Party
Jan 31, 2016 @ 12:45 pm
Celebrity
Julie Bowen on Why Joe Manganiello is Perfect for Sofia Vergara: "He's Like a Caveman With Her"
Sep 19, 2015 @ 1:00 pm
Celebrity
See Celebrities Take Over Washington at the 2015 White House Correspondents' Dinner
Apr 25, 2015 @ 10:30 pm
Red Carpet
Celebrities Take Over the 2015 White House Correspondents' Dinner
Apr 25, 2015 @ 9:30 pm
Most Recent
Celebrity
Should You Wear White After Labor Day? We Asked Hollywood's Top Stylists!
Aug 29, 2014 @ 2:30 pm
Red Carpet
Kerry Washington Photobombs the
Modern Family
Cast at the Emmys
Aug 26, 2014 @ 11:10 am
Red Carpet
Julie Bowen On Her Hot Hervé Léger Dress That "Only ’80s Supermodels Could Wear"
Aug 22, 2014 @ 1:45 pm
Celebrity
Trend to Wear Now: See How the Stars Style Their White Pants
Jul 23, 2014 @ 1:16 pm
TV Shows
This Week's Wow: The Latest (and Most Daring) Designer Pairing—Zac Posen and Brooks Brothers
Jun 27, 2014 @ 4:15 pm
Celebrity
Zoe Saldana Honored at the Step Up Inspiration Awards: "A Lot of Women in My Life Inspire Me!"
Jun 02, 2014 @ 4:22 pm
Red Carpet
Golden Globes 2014 Fashion: The Top 8 Trends of the Night
Jan 13, 2014 @ 2:32 pm
Emmys
Modern Family's Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell, the Deschanel Sisters and the Breaking Bad Cast Celebrate the 2013 Emmy Awards
Sep 23, 2013 @ 4:24 pm
TV Shows
Modern Family
Stars Celebrate Emmy Nominations at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences
Aug 20, 2013 @ 4:32 pm
Celebrity
Julie Bowen and Halle Berry Support Cancer Research in Los Angeles
May 13, 2013 @ 3:30 pm
TV Shows
Irony On the Set Of
Modern Family
: Sarah Hyland Prefers Sweaters To Her Character's Racy Looks!
Apr 10, 2013 @ 10:30 am
Makeup
Modern Family Nail Polishes: Coming Soon for Nicole by OPI
Dec 14, 2012 @ 2:52 pm
Celebrity
Hollywood Moms Celebrate at Baby2Baby and More Party Photos!
Nov 05, 2012 @ 2:40 pm
Halloween
Modern Family Halloween Episode Airs Tonight, Plus More Spooky TV!
Oct 24, 2012 @ 6:35 pm
Celebrity
Parties This Week: Stars Flock to the Environmental Media Awards and More
Oct 01, 2012 @ 4:37 pm
TV Shows
Parties: Sofia Vergara and Julie Bowen's Family Affair and More
Aug 21, 2012 @ 3:25 pm
Loading more content
LOAD MORE
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!